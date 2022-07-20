Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Chad Porter scores twice but not enough to take the glory over Dubbo CYMS

Nick Guthrie
Nick Guthrie
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:45am
Fishies powerhouse Jeremy Thurston's two tries were the highlight for an otherwise scrappy CYMS side that scored a 24-18 victory at Parkes on Sunday.

