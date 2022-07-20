Parkes Champion-Post

Around the grounds | Golf, tennis and SSAA Smallbore

By Contributed
Updated July 20 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unexpected winner proves too strong among big field of golfers

Parkes golf

The July Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being Westonfence, a first time sponsor and the PGC. Many thanks to Westonfence.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.