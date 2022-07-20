Unexpected winner proves too strong among big field of golfers

The July Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal for 2022 was contested on Saturday with our daily sponsor being Westonfence, a first time sponsor and the PGC. Many thanks to Westonfence.
A good turnout of 86 players hit off on a course that was playing very long due the dampness of the course, the blue markers being in play and a negative north westerly wind affecting half of the holes.
In A grade, Anthony Riach proved too strong for the other competitors in the scratch event although his score of 80 wasn't to be expected, given he was playing off 5 on the day.
Likewise, runner-up in A grade Rob Hey hit an 81 off his 7 handicap.
In the nett event Jack Matthews backed up his excellent round last week to record a solid 70 score.
'Rivers', as he is affectionately now known, has had 2 excellent rounds and the practise he puts in is delivering results.
He finished 3 shots clear of the ever-consistent Phil Bishop who just finds the middle and relies on his short game to finesse his round. Rob Hey again was only a shot back.
In B grade another of the senior brigade in Mick Smith took out the day with a solid 86 off the stick. Mick is enjoying his 14 handicap but no doubt will shorten up as the fairways gain more run.
David Speakman was 2 strokes in arrears and is obviously benefiting from the experience of playing with Geoff Leonard each week. David turned the tables in the nett with a solid 70 nett to beat Mick's 72 with the irrepressible Michael Dellaca on 73.
In the C grade Simon Hogan took out the honours with his 91 off the stick. Simon's game is coming along in leaps and bounds as he plays more regularly and the 21 handicap will continue to reduce.
He beat home fellow 21 handicapper Chris Goodie. In the nett Simon picked up the double with his 70 nett, beating home Nicholas Strudwick on 71.
In the Wally Norman medal Phil Bishop's 73 nett score was the winner on the day.
In the Griffins Leading Edge Putting competition Ken Ryan, getting back into a bit of golf, had 26 putts only in his round.
The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st Rob Cheney at 13.2m, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Matt Lawryk at 385cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th by Ian Phipps at 105cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by David Stevenson at 820cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by David Stevenson at 265cm, the Westlime 15th not won, and the Central West Glass 18th by Jack Matthews at 240cm. So that meant that Aaron Wilkie at 172cm won the lucrative 6th hole on Saturday.
Ball winners were - Nicholas Strudwick 71, Michael Dellaca, Chris Goodie, Graham Cooke 73, Alec Edwards, Mick Bond, Bruce Symonds, Rob Hey, Peter Boschman 74.
In the Handiskins event held in conjunction David Speakman was the winner with his 37 points. Ian Phipps on 104 leads the event with 1 round remaining but Rob Cheney has moved to 2nd with his 103 and David Stevenson has moved into the 4 with Melissa Matthews both on 102.
Next week gives a few of the chasers a chance to catch the leaders.
In the ladies event, the Central West Glass Monthly Medal, Kaye Jones picked up the scratch with a 98 and Marg Hogan picked up the nett with a 74.
The nearest the pin on the 4th for B grade was won by Cath Kelly and the A grade on the 6th by Kaye Jones whilst the C grade on the 11th was won by Marg Hogan.
Next week is the 18 Hole 2 Ball Stableford Multiplier Sponsored by Signs by Greg with an Individual in Conjunction.
Newcomer David Harwood made it two wins from two starts when he took out top prize at the twin-towns veteran's golf competition played at Parkes last week.
However it was not easy for the Parkes local as he got the decision on a count-back after four golfers recorded 34 points for the 18 holes.
Harwood won the day from another Parkes player, John Fowler who also survived a count-back for second place. The other two players on 34points were Parkes' Nym Dziuba and Kim Herbert from Forbes.
In what a very cold day and a foggy start 28 players - including one visitor - contested the event with Parkes winning the twin-towns shield196 points to 187.
The encouragement award went to Forbes' Frank Hanns.
The ball sweep went to 28 points and winners were: Rob Lea, Rob Staples, Peter Bristol and Nym Dziuba from Parkes and Neil Duncan, Steve Edwards, Don McKeowen, Stuart French, Alan Rees, Ted Morgan and Kim Herbert from Forbes.
Last weekend saw 10 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road (Victoria Street) and shoot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a collective score of 520 points.
TARGET RIFLES: 25m 50m TOTAL
Brian Drabsch 270 250 520.
John Davis 270 250 520.
Jeff Charlton 270 250 520.
Ron Cunningham 270 249 519.
FIELD RIFLES
John Smeaton 267 249 516.
Paul Harper 270 246 516.
Alan Briton 263 248 511.
And three shot for practice only.
Competition is fierce for the top spot each weekend with three on the max score and one just a point behind nipping at their heels.
Our next shoot is at 10am Sunday 24/7/22 and will be ordinary targets at both ranges and that will sort out the top runners as they are less forgiving like animal targets.
The beautiful winter week of weather has allowed for a great start to the junior programs at Parkes Tennis. Hot Shots is a lot of fun and the pre-school groups are enjoying their first try with some hand-eye, tracking and balance activities.
The Red ball groups(5-8yrs) are straight into forehands working on consistency and accuracy while the Orange ball stage(8-9yrs) are revising their depth perception and tracking. The green ballers are using half court drills to improve their control and direction.
Throughout all the stages of HotShots and yellow ball advanced lessons, the theme of consistency abounds. The 'repeatables' and trying to consistently repeat a skill to be able to use that skill confidently in a match or points situation.
There are a few vacancies on afternoons after school for the HotShots programs. All groups are a maximum of 4 players and run for half hour. Cost is $100 which includes a racquet and t-shirt for all first time players and Active Kids Vouchers are accepted which means you can do a whole term of tennis for free. Registrations online www.parkestennis.com.au
CHS OPEN GIRLS TRIALS
Parkes will stage the Open girls tennis trials next Tuesday. This is an all day event with girls travelling from right throughout the Western region to trial for 9 places in the CHS team which will travel to Blacktown in September for the NSW Carnival. Parkes High girls- Maddy McCormick, Nia Boggs, Lily McCormick, Faith Clarke, Ella McColl and Phoebe Forbes will all compete.
LADIES TENNIS
The Tuesday ladies are a group who play every Tuesday morning from 9am-11am. Any ladies are welcome to come along and join in for a hit and a cuppa and the standard is variable.
SATURDAY SOCIAL
Saturday afternoon from 1pm the club runs social tennis. Primarily doubles and anyone is invited to join in for a hit and a chat.
MONDAY LADIES
The Monday ladies doubles started this week with 12 regular players and almost as many on the subs list as the nights are a little chilly. Good reason to get moving and stay active in preparation for the Spring comp. The ladies play 3 sets of doubles each week and start at 6pm and finish usually by 7.30pm. If there are any ladies who would like to be on the subs list please contact Toni Unger or leave a message on the Parkes Tennis Facebook page.
CLUBHOUSE UPGRADES
The painting continues in the clubhouse and is about 75 per cent complete. The small band of volunteers will continue to work hard with a Stage 1 completion date of August 12 and Stage 2 being September 1.
