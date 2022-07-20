Unexpected winner proves too strong among big field of golfers

The Monday ladies doubles started this week with 12 regular players and almost as many on the subs list as the nights are a little chilly. Good reason to get moving and stay active in preparation for the Spring comp. The ladies play 3 sets of doubles each week and start at 6pm and finish usually by 7.30pm. If there are any ladies who would like to be on the subs list please contact Toni Unger or leave a message on the Parkes Tennis Facebook page.