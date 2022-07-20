Championship matches
A much anticipated Major Singles match between Mark Dwyer and Peter McPhee was going to script for Mark Dwyer as he led Peter by 11 shots to 6 after 12 ends.
Unfortunately, Mark was only able to score another 3 shots as Peter bowled exceptionally well to win eight consecutive ends to run away with a 25 to 14 win.
The Major Pairs match with Brian Townsend and John Wright playing Rob Irving and Darryl McKellar saw the older more experienced pairing of Irving and McKellar skipping to an early 7 to 3 lead.
They surrendered this early advantage as team Townsend picked up 13 shots over just 5 ends and to take the lead and storm to a convincing 24 to 12 win.
Social bowls
Thursday, July 14: The morning fog cleared to reveal a glorious sunny afternoon tailor made for 5 games of social pairs on a lively green lovingly prepared by the club's volunteer greenkeeper.
Bob Freeman and President Col narrowly lost to Al Affleck and Ian Simpson 16 shots to 17.
Simmo and Al started strongly and led 5 to 0 after 2 ends, extending to 12 shots to 6 after 11 ends. Col and Bob came home with a wet sail but couldn't quite wipe out the deficit after a slow start.
Gary McPhee and Johno 'the Railway man' Johnson were down 2 shots to 12 after only 6 ends to hot pairing of Rob Irving and Darryl McKellar, who were able to cruise to a 26 shot to 12 win.
Brian Townsend and Ron Hornery played mighty Mal Porter and Rob 'tink' Tinker and probably wished they had both stayed in the Tavern after they won 5 ends to score 5 shots all up, and we beaten 27 to 5 by team Tink.
John Carr and Col Hayward started strongly over Ray Jones and Tony Riordan leading 6 shots to 1 after 5 ends.
The wheels fell off the Carr and Hayward combo, as Ray and Tony picked up 13 shots over 5 consecutive ends and also finished strongly to record a win, scoring 24 shots to 13.
Kevin Bonham and John Wright didn't hold back early over John Ward and John Corcoran as they lead 9 to zip after 4 ends.
Unfortunately for team Wright, they forgot that the game is played over 21 ends, as they only scored another 10 shots for the remaining 17 ends while the 'white Marlin' and 'wicks Ward' played great Bowls to win 21 to 19.
Saturday, July 16: Two games of social pairs and one game of triples were played on Saturday.
Ray Jones led for skip Tony Riordan against Brenda Davies and Dave Reilly.
Jones and Riordan were holding off their opponents leading 11 to 1 after 7 ends.
Team Reilly found their groove and started to pick up shots winning 6 of the next 7 ends, taking the lead on the 14th end. Team Riordan recovered and hung on to wind 18 to 17.
Steve Turner and Jo 'on the road again' Davies teamed up against a strong pairing of Rhona Wend and Guy Ellery in a very entertaining game, in which Steve and Joe were never headed and won 20 shots to 14.
The social triples match saw Ron Hornery, Ian Simpson and Col Hayward play Bob Freeman, John Carr and John Ward. After a slow start in which team Hayward were down by 5 shots after 4 ends, Col was able to lead his team to a comfortable win 24 shots to 12.
Remember bowlers - new jackets are on their way, please see bar staff to finalise your order and payment.
Cheers - enjoy bowls!
Mid-year tax time again, a time to remind ourselves of all the fringe benefits of lawn bowls and to give lots of credit to our Ground Control volunteers!
The match of the day on Tuesday saw Rose Mitchell, Heather Harvey, Maureen Miller and Cherie Frame emerge as the new Club Fours Champions for 2022. Congratulations!
We must give credit to all eight players for the entertainment value of the match!
At the 21st end, scores were level, it was anyone's game! Interest sky rocketed!
Brenda Davies, Robyn Morgan, Rhona Went and Liz Byrne assessed the situation, but a win this time eluded them, Team Frame scoring a double with a final score of 22-20.
Thanks to Umpire Gwenda, keeping the match free of rorts!
In a friendly exchange on Rink 2, Lorraine Baker and Carol Reed had an uncharacteristic run of lost assets, leaving Jan McPhee and Eileen Bradley well in the black.
In a social game of triples on Rink 6, both teams kept the books balanced throughout, with little difference between the scores. Elaine Miller finished with a brilliant shot to claim the match for her team of Kay Craft and Marja Iffland, leaving Hilda McPherson/Lea Orr/Maria Willcockson looking for a new investment.
Winners inside the club were Gwenda, Maureen and Lorraine, dodging the ATO by pocketing cash!
Number 3 and 4 Pennants Teams lists are on the board, and you should have a copy of the program.
No trading table until late August.
Next Tuesday, to play social bowls, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am- 9.30am, with play to begin at 10am.
A good chance to get extra Pennants' practice, gals!
Visitors and interested ladies always welcome!
Social roster: Eileen Bradley.
On Wednesday, July 13 we had social bowls.
Winners were Myra Townsend and Jake Brown winning 19+25.
Runners-up were George Greenhalgh and Blake Strudwick winning 18+22. Marble 17 came out and the Margins were 22 & 25. Next weeks Jackpot is $145.
On Saturday, July 16 we had social bowls.
Winners were Mick Dunn and Lea Tanks winning 15+10. Runners-up were Kevi Hynds and Paul Lewin winning 14+24.
We also had the last game of the first round of Championship Club 4's with Team Job defeating Team Teague. The second round must be played by Sunday 31st July please.
On Sunday, July 17 we had Pennants Practice with 40 Bowlers on the greens to battle it out and Division 4 proved too strong for Division 3 winning 105 to 96 in what was a challenging day on the greens.
This week we have social bowls on Wednesday, July 20 at 1pm and Saturday, July 23 at 1pm, and Pennants Practice at the Town Club on Sunday, July 24 at 12.30pm.
In the club on Friday, July 22 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meet tray raffles, joker draw, badge draw and the clubhouse bistro serving up their amazing meals Thursday until Sunday with Dippin' Dots Ice Cream also available.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
