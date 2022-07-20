Help when you need it Advertising Feature

Committed: If you are caring for a loved one, there is help when and if you need it. Carers Australia works to improve the health, well being, resilience and financial security of carers. Photo: Shutterstock

It's good to know someone has your back when you are a full time carer for a member of your family. Families and carers provide help and support that could otherwise be provided by formal services or paid support workers.

They are often one of the greatest advocates for people with disabilities, providing practical and emotional support to help them live their best life.

Moreover, if the person they care for wants it, carers play a vital role in supporting them to join the NDIS, set their goals and use their NDIS plan effectively.

In addition to the government-funded programs available to support carers, an NDIS participant might use funding in their plan to facilitate respite.

Respite supports participants and their carers by giving carers short breaks from their caring responsibilities. It also gives participants time away from their families.

For carers, taking some time off can help them better manage their own health and improve their wellbeing.



For a participant, this might mean:

joining a new community group.

having a short stay out of home to try new things, make new friends or develop new skills.

temporary periods of extra personal supports so that the participant can remain at home when families and/or carers are not available.

support to participate in community activities, resulting in a break for carers.

In deciding whether to fund or provide a support, its is taken into account what is reasonable to expect from families, carers, informal networks and the community.

Carer support includes:

in-person and phone-based counselling



in-person and online peer support



emergency respite



financial support through Carer Directed Support Packages



online self-guided coaching

More information for carers and how to include respite in an NDIS plan is available on the Carers Australia website .