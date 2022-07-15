Do business owners need workers' compensation for themselves?

This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.

Workers' Compensation law does not apply to directors, partners, or sole traders. Therefore, they don't need to have insurance.



To have insurance, a business owner must acquire Workplace Personal Injury Insurance.

Employers are mandated to get accident insurance for their employees to cover them against injuries and ailments associated with the workplace.



Directors, partners, sole traders, or trustees are excluded from claiming this policy.

Workplace Personal Injury Insurance protects owners from injuries and ailments at work.

This type of insurance covers injuries at the workplace. Work injuries can include physical injuries, mental conditions, ailments, and even fatalities.



This can occur at work, en route to work, on a planned break, or while doing your job.

This process is governed by the Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 (the Act) and Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Regulation 2003 (the Regulation).

Who can acquire a policy?

Workplace Personal Injury Insurance is not obligatory and is accessible to anyone who qualifies, irrespective of age or health status.

Requirements for cover

Cover is available provided that the following requirements are met:

The person is not covered as an employee under the Accident Insurance Policy. The person in question gets payment or any additional benefit for work rendered or services provided.

The person requiring cover must either be a contractor, self-employed, director, partner, or trustee.



The process of making a claim needs to be adhered to

Injuries must be reported to the insurer as soon as possible. Applications can be made online or on the phone.



The application will be assessed in light of the specifications outlined in the Act, and a decision will be reached within 20 days.

Claimants are to be involved in rehabilitation while getting compensation pay-outs. The necessary parties will be contacted should more information be required.

What does cover include?

Claimants will receive the benefits listed hereunder:

Weekly benefits to a maximum of 85 per cent of the insured benefit amount

Sensible injury-connected medical and rehabilitation expenses

Lump-sum payouts

Death benefits

What does cover exclude?

The insurer does not cover the benefits listed below:

Common law costs

Injuries or ailments that are not work-related

Review and appeal entitlements

The claimant is entitled to review decisions or the lack thereof.



Reviewable decisions include accepted or declined compensation applications; decisions that were not reached timeously; or those where the method used to work out the premium is in question.

This process is undertaken solely by the Workers' Compensation Regulator. If the claimant is unhappy with the regulator's findings, the industrial court or industrial commission can be approached.

When does compensation end?

A qualified person's right to weekly compensation stops when any one of the below instances happens:

The claimant returns to his job and has recovered The claimant acquires a lump-sum payment offer The claimant has received weekly pay-outs for five years The claimant's cumulative weekly compensation attains the highest limit that can be paid.

Conclusion

Given the complexity of this topic, it's advisable to seek legal advice.

