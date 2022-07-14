A highlight of the week for the Parkes tennis community has been the TennisNSW Future Leaders presentations with Mitch Unger attending.
Mitch has worked hard to present a project with the criteria 'giving 15+hrs back to his tennis community'.
Mitch decided to compile a promo video of some of the activities that go on around the tennis centre during the week.
"It was overwhelmingly well received and a credit to Mitch to put this together," Parkes tennis coach Helen Magill said.
"Mitch is part of our coaching team and it was very satisfying to see Mitch speak in front of the crowd about what he learned from being part of the Future Leaders program, as well as the highlights and a few barriers along the way."
The video appears on the Parkes Tennis Facebook page for anyone interested and Helen said it's well worth a watch with many juniors and adults who participate in various activities at the tennis centre involved.
"There's some great interviews with our next gen of juniors and our senior citizens," she said.
Mitch was presented with an award for his outstanding achievement.
Helen thanked the Parkes Christian School who were supportive of Mitch and encouraged his out-of-school personal development and to all the juniors and adults for taking the time to be interviewed.\
