The Parkes Tennis coaching team are getting ready for a big term 3 with registrations now open online.
Every new registration receives a free racquet and t-shirt and if using the Active Kids Voucher then HotShots lessons will be at no charge. There's no better value than that in junior sport. Groups are also a maximum of only 4 players per coach.
There is also private lessons for those who want personal attention for a lot of different reasons and squad training.
Squads run for 90 minutes and consist of 30 minutes of fitness/active component, 30 minutes of live ball drills and 30 minutes of points play. There is a green ball development and an all-girls squad on Mondays, and a more advanced tournament player squad on Wednesdays. All registrations are online at www.parkestennis.com.au
All junior programs start next Monday, July 18 and run for 8 weeks.
Finally courts 1-6 are ready to use and the coaching sessions will all be on these courts as they need to be played on.
Unfortunately the council has left the surrounding areas in a revolting state so it is a race to have all areas cleaned for the community with only the club's volunteer labour on the job after a request for Parkes Shire Council's assistance was denied.
This is in the midst of the committee also painting the entire clubhouse for the community. This is a council asset but wasn't anywhere in their budget to assist. It's been over 20 years and needed a freshen-up, so many hours have already been spent on this project during the past month.
Hopefully all will be ready for an exciting return to the northern end of the centre next Monday.
Meanwhile a group of juniors travelled to Forster last week to compete in the NSW Country Championships.
This is the biggest event on the NSW calendar with over 500 entries. Harry Yelland, Ella McColl, Gabe Goodrick, Poppy and Rory Fisher all represented Parkes Tennis and competed hard during the week.
Unfortunately mid week some 304mm of rain bucketed down in a 24 hour period with some tennis families having to evacuate or find alternate accommodation as water levels rose quickly and roads were closed.
The tennis was cancelled for 2 days and incredibly players were back on court on Thursday and finished the event late on Friday.
Sadly for all of our players numerous events had to be cancelled which involved all of our players.
Harry Yelland competed in the 12s and 13s and won his first round match against a boy from CoffsHarbour before going down to the 3rd seed in a competitive match.
Harry went into the consolation but it was cancelled due to the weather. He played in the 13s where he had a tough match against a NSW rep and fought hard but was outclassed. Harry then played in the doubles and performed brilliantly. On court with the 6th, 7th, and 8th ranked country players, Harry impressed all bystanders and matched it with the other 3 players.
Ella McColl had a tough week coming up against seeded players in both her 14s singles and doubles and then had a close loss in her 13s 4/2, 5/4 after matches were shorted. Ella's mixed was cancelled.
Rory Fisher played in the 10s singles and doubles and managed to get most of his matches in before the rain came. Rory played 6 singles matches on the opening day and doubles later in the week and won a few and lost a few finishing mid field.
Poppy Fisher lost her opening matches in the 12s and 13s and her conso was cancelled. Doubles and Mixed also didn't go so well and Poppy will head back to Ascham School looking to improve her consistency and serving skills.
Gabe Goodrick got better each day and was ruing the wet weather as he lost a very tough 3 setter against a seeded player in the 2nd round of his 16s singles and was on track to do well in the conso before it was cancelled.
He made the most of the 17s event and fought hard defeating the 2nd seed in the semis in 3 sets before making the decision to forfeit the final as the scheduling saw his opponent still having 4 matches to play and the likelihood of the match being well into the evening after having checked out of their hotel.
