Parkes Shire Council presents the official opening of the 'Kate Kelly Collection' at the Parkes Shire Library this Friday at 6:30pm.
The collection is a series of narrative paintings and story cards by artist and author Rebecca Wilson based on years of research and investigation into the life of Kate Kelly, Ned Kelly's little sister.
Tickets to the opening are $20pp which includes drinks, nibbles and an author talk with Rebecca.
The free exhibition will be on display from Saturday, July 16 until Saturday, August 6.
Visit council's website or call Parkes Library on 6861 2309 to book your spot to the opening!
A friendly reminder that council is inviting residents to complete a short survey as part of the Scrap Together campaign.
Council in partnership with NetWaste and the NSW Environment Protection Authority, developed the campaign to encourage residents to better manage their food and garden waste.
The survey seeks to understand how residents currently use their green lidded kerbside bin and two lucky participants will each win a $100 Bunnings voucher.
To take part in the survey visit council's Facebook.
Last year's Load Restraint Education Project was announced as the 2022 winner of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia Local Government Excellence in Road Safety Award. Council recently presented the project partners; Transport for NSW, NSW Police Force, and NSW Farmers, with replica trophies to recognise their contributions to the project and thank them for their ongoing support and involvement of local road safety initiatives.
The project was funded by National Heavy Vehicle Regulator's Heavy Vehicle safety initiative and focused on the safe transportation of hay bales, machinery and general freight.
As a result, local load restraint has increased, breaches have decreased 69 per cent and there were no load restraint incidents on local roads during 2021. Visit council's website for more information.
The Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum was held last week in Forbes, in collaboration with Forbes Shire Council and Lachlan Shire Council.
More than 60 delegates from across the region attended the forum to explore the current road safety and freight issues affecting the local heavy vehicle industry.
Council also held a free child restraint checking event at Lions Carpark conducted by local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters.
The event discovered that all the child restraints checked in Parkes were incorrectly fitted. National child restraint laws have been in effect in NSW since 2010.
As always, residents are encouraged to keep informed by heading to council's Facebook page, or subscribe to the monthly e-newsletter via our website, www.parkes.nsw.gov.au.
