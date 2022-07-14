Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Golf Club | Young guns light up greens with accuracy and consistency

By Peter Bristol
July 14 2022 - 7:46am
YOUNG GUNS: Jack Elliott (pictured) - along with the Smith twins Blake and Myles, and Blake Parker, were five points in front at the end of the day with a solid 68 points. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

It was a very crisp southerly that greeted golfers on Saturday morning but lucky for those afternoon players the sun did poke through to ease their burden. We had a new sponsor in Western Temporary Fencing for the day, thanks Nathan for coming onboard.

