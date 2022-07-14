It was a very crisp southerly that greeted golfers on Saturday morning but lucky for those afternoon players the sun did poke through to ease their burden. We had a new sponsor in Western Temporary Fencing for the day, thanks Nathan for coming onboard.
We had 77 players for the novel 4 Person Team Medley Stableford Worst and Best Scores both counting. This format soon sorted out the consistent teams on the day.
The young guns made up of Jack Elliott, the Smith twins Blake and Myles, and Blake Parker were 5 points in front at the end of the day with a solid 68 points. Averaging nearly 4 stableford points per hole they clearly lit up the course with accuracy and consistency.
They were followed in by the crew made up of Robert Norman, Paul Thomas, Jack Matthews and Matt Knighton who managed 63 points, the same score as the mid-morning team of Phil Bishop, Dub Rodgers, Chris Goodie and Bob Barter.
Next in were the motley crew, consisting of Pete Magill, Troy Thomson, Rob Cheney and David Stevenson who put together 60 points.
In the individual stakes Jack Murray basically halved his handicap to return a 43 point haul to easily be the best score for the day. His 77 off the stick was only beaten by Steve Edmond 75 and Myles Smith 76. Steve also recorded a fine 38 point haul and Troy Thomson also beat par with a 37 point haul on the day.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Troy Thomson at 285cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Ian Phipps at 462cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Steve Edmonds at 1cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Anthony Riach at 130cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Rob Hey at 543cm, the Westlime 15th by Jack Matthews at 360cm and the Central West Glass 18th Geoff Leonard at 5cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Steve Edmonds at 1cm this week.
Steve Edmonds was unlucky with his shot into the 6th on Saturday as he finished 1cm away from an ace. While it easily picked up the money hole for the weekend, the hole in one trophy would have been an even better outcome.
Ball winners were - Steve Edmonds 38, Troy Thomson 37, Simon Hogan, Rob Lea, 36, Geoff Leonard, Jack Creith 35, Matthew Clark, Colleen Flynn 34, Gordon Christie, graham Cooke, Cath Kelly, Bruce Symonds, Craig Dunn 33.
This coming week is the Telescope Tyres & Batteries July Monthly Medal with day sponsor Westonfence and PGC.
It is also the 5th round of the Scratch Shootout and the 4th round of Handiskins.
On Sunday there is a Mixed 4B DGA Championship event at Condobolin and on Sunday, July 31 Parkes will host the Men's 4 Ball Par Championships with nominations closing at the ProShop this weekend.
