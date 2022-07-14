The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Troy Thomson at 285cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Ian Phipps at 462cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Steve Edmonds at 1cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Anthony Riach at 130cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Rob Hey at 543cm, the Westlime 15th by Jack Matthews at 360cm and the Central West Glass 18th Geoff Leonard at 5cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Steve Edmonds at 1cm this week.