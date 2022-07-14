Parkes Champion-Post

Jeff Charlton new president for Parkes Rifle Club

By Brian Drabsch
Updated July 14 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
LOCAL CLUB: The Parkes Rifle Club regularly conduct shooters license tests. Photo: FILE

Parkes SSAA Smallbore

Last weekend saw our AGM held at the pistol club with our long term president John Smeaton stepping down due to medical reasons but still retained an executive position within our club. The new president Jeff Charlton was elected unopposed and we all look forward to working with him in the future.

