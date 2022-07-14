Last weekend saw our AGM held at the pistol club with our long term president John Smeaton stepping down due to medical reasons but still retained an executive position within our club. The new president Jeff Charlton was elected unopposed and we all look forward to working with him in the future.
After this meeting 7 shooters stayed back and shot at 25 and 50 metres for a total of 550.25 points with Pop-eye managing to achieve that goal, well done.
Advertisement
TARGET RIFLES - 25m2, 50m, total:
John Davis 300 250.25 550.25.
Jeff Charlton 300 250.23 550.23.
Brian Drabsch 300 249.23 549.23.
FIELD RIFLES:
Ron Cunningham 300 250.23 550.23.
John Maddison 299 248.17 547.17.
John Smeaton 297 248.15 545.15.
Wally Rudenko 284 231.05 515.05.
Our next shoot is 10am Sunday, July 17 on a target yet to be selected.
Shooters are reminded that if they rely on target shooting or recreational shooting they are required to attend 4 shoots for target and/or 2 for hunting to hold your license, and that can be done at our club. We also have 3 people out there that can do your shooters license tests, just ring Brian on 6862 1969 for an appointment.
At last month's shoot 14 shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with 2 events.
Event one was 50 targets using 5 auto clay throwers: Doug Osborne 48, Ben Smith and Blair Osboune 47 ea, Clint Duffy 46, Phil Picker 45, David Tanks and Mat Duffy 42 ea, Brian Drabsch 41, Brian Neilsen and Blake Blackall 40 ea, Grant Neilsen 36, Brian Donnelly 35, Garry Parslow 24 and Troy Park 20.
Event two was 20 target twin rise with 5 single across the field: Doug Osborne and Blake Blackall 24 ea; Brian Neilsen and Clint Duffy 21 ea; Brian Drabsch, Blake Osborne and David Tanks 20 ea; Brian Donnelly 17; Mat Duffy 15; Phil Picker 14; Troy Park 12; Grant Neilsen and Ben Smith 11 ea; and Garry Parslow 10.
Our next shoot is on Saturday, July 16.
READ ALSO:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.