Damp grounds make way for some interesting golf among veterans

After some lean weeks player-wise there was a surge in numbers when 35 players faced the starter at last week's twin towns veterans golf competition at Forbes.
The rain caused some inconvenience with the fourth hole deemed unplayable due to the huge volume of water cutting off the approach to the green while a number of "damp patches" on the some of the other fairways made for some interesting golf.
With the fourth out-of-play all competitors were awarded two stableford points for the hole.
It was interesting to note that nearly half the field only scored in the 20s and only two players played to their handicaps.
One was Niel Duncan from the host club who carded an excellent 39 points to win from Parkes' Ian Hendry on 36 points.
Popular Forbes member Rodney Besgrove took home the encouragement award, while A grade nearest-to-pin winners were Canberra visitor Stuart Hayes on the ninth hole and Alf Davies (Forbes) on the 18th. No B grade players "hit the green" on either hole.
In the Twin Towns Shield (best six scores from each club) Forbes were easy winners 208 points to Parkes' 186.
Ball sweep winners included Parkes' John Fowler, Robert Lea, John Dwyer and Nym Dziuba, while Forbes were Barry Parker, Kim Herbert, Allan Rees, Peter Cowhan, Scott Kirkman, Ken Sanderson, Alex McKinnon, Ross Williams, Ted Morgan, Alf Davies and Andrew Norton-Knight. Kiama visitor Peter Shannon also won a ball.
Parkes hosts today's competition and the following week will be an 18-hole Lachlan Valley competition at Forbes.
