Both greens at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club survived last week's rain deluge and with the commitment of our volunteer greenkeepers, the club was able to host a large number of both championship matches and social bowls.
Championship matches
On Saturday morning, despite the cool, cloudy and breezy conditions 2 Minor Singles matches were played.
The evergreen Tony Riordan played Brian Hampton in a closely fought match in which the margin between the two bowlers was never more than 3 or 4 shots. Tony was behind for the majority of the match, but bowled a great end to score 4 shots to take the lead 22 to 21 on the 21st end, and was eyeing-off a come-from-behind victory. 'Sticks' Hampton then regained his composure to rattle off 4 shots over the next 3 ends to claim victory 25 to 22.
A much anticipated Minor Singles match between Michael and Joanne Simpson was the second of the morning's matches. Joanne started off strongly and was matching Michael shot for shot, until Michael took command at 13 to 5 and was able to answer each challenge that Joanne put to him, to finish strongly and win the match 25 to 14.
Saturday afternoon the Minor Pairs match between John Wright and Brian Townsend against Ian 'call me Simmo' Simpson and Brian Hampton was a one sided match after Team Townsend opened up a 12 shots to 3 lead and ran out comfortable winners after 21 ends to win 25 to 11.
Sunday afternoon saw the return of the sun for the first time in over a week and featured a keenly fought Minor Singles match between Gary McPhee and Marty Tighe.
The match only went for 26 ends and only featured 3 lead changes.
Marty bowled very well early and was staring at a potential upset result when leading 18 to 13. Gary coolly regained his composure and put the pressure on and levelled the scores at 19 all by the 22nd end. Leading 20 to 19 on the 24th end, Marty was holding 2 shots with Gary having the last bowl, he bowled a screamer of an on-shot to pick up the Jack, put it in the ditch and followed through to score 2 shots on that end, and then went on to win 25 to 20.
Social bowls
Thursday, July 7: Three social games of pairs and one triples match were played in miserable conditions in which each game finished before the allotted 21 ends.
A triples match-up of 'Call me Mal' Porter, Bob Freeman and John Wright was played against Tony Riordan, George 'this bloody stick' Bradley and John 'wicks' Ward. Team Wright were off the pace early and never recovered from being down 9 shots to 15 after 13 ends, and began wistfully eyeing off the warm clubhouse, before eventually losing to team Ward 23 shots to 13.
The social pairs match which had Jim Blake leading for Col Hayward against John Carr and Johno Johnson was a close game with Team Hayward up 6 shots to 5 after seven ends, but then the wheels fell off for team Hayward who found themselves struggling at 8 shots to 18, and eventually lost the game 14 shots to 24 to team Johnson.
Returning tourist Vic McLasheen paired up with John Niddrie to play Al 'kangaroo in the top paddock' Affleck and president Col Miller in the match of the day with the final score being 17 shots all after 20 ends.
Team McLasheen were in control and cruising at 14 shots to 5 after 11 ends and were thinking this bowls caper is a good gig! Miller and Affleck however were only foxing and won 8 of the next 10 ends to tie the scores at 17-all, before retiring to Tammy's tavern.
Ron Hornery and John 'white Marlin' Corcoran had a very competitive match against Ray Jones and Marty Tighe, which also finished up after 18 ends.
Despite leading 11 shots to 2 after 6 ends, team Corcoran just couldn't put the pesky Jones and Tighe away. Jones and his protégé scored a 5 on the 11th end which tied up the scores at 12 all. Ray led with class and was able to cover for the out-of-sorts Skip over the next 8 ends, to win comfortably 26 to 16.
Saturday social bowls were played in deteriorating weather conditions on the green closest to Tammy's tavern which became more and more inviting as the temperature dropped and the wind picked up.
Ron Hornery and John 'wicks Ward prevailed over Ray Jones and Noel Johnstone 19 shots to 17, which was a good result for Ray and Noel after they were struggling and down and nearly out at 7 shots to 17 after 11 ends.
Tom Furey and Joe Davies played out a special 19-all draw against Gary McPhee and Dave Reilly over 20 ends.
Joe and Tom were up 17 shots to 12 after 16 ends and were looking for a certain lady to start clearing her throat, but they didn't count on a great comeback from Gary and Dave who played good bowls to catch up and draw the match.
The last social pairs match of the weekend was also a cracker of a game with Bob ' don't need a measure' Freeman leading for Rob Irving up against George Bradley and Tony Riordan.
Team Irving were in front 18 shots to 17 after 18 ends, when they also decided to enjoy an early beverage or 2. There was never more than a 2 shots difference between the 2 teams and it was a good game between the 2 teams.
Remember bowlers - new jackets are on their way, please see bar staff to finalise your order and payment.
Enjoy your bowls.
July is upon us, the month named after Julius Caesar!
Tuesday's threatening sky came to naught and play went ahead in the amphitheatre of dreams!
Wave the pennants high for our centurions of the greens, volunteers all, producing an ideal battleground!
Several members celebrate their birthdays this month! Feast well and quaff your favourite tipple - Laurie, Valmai, Chris Cox, Joan, Margaret, Kate and Lorraine!
On Tuesday, four columns of four, in full battle regalia (with the odd boa!), set out to vie for a place in the Club Championship Fours final! Empress Gwenda sat on the balcony overseeing the action, ready to give the thumbs-up - thanks G!
On Arena 2, Legion Frame (Rose Mitchell/Heather Harvey/Maureen Miller/Cherie Frame) faced-off against Legion Miller (Lynn Ryan/Chris Curteis/Lea Orr/Elaine Miller). Every attack was met by an equally strong defence, the two sides level-pegging until the 15th end.
Team Frame suddenly found themselves carried along atop a chariot of fire, music and all, and raced ahead to a 23-13 victory.
A similar skirmish was taking place on Arena 3. The legion of Brenda Davies/Betsy Johnstone/Rhona Went/Liz Byrne began with a strong attack and, feeling quite confident, settled back to enjoy grapes on the chaise between ends.
Legion Will (Carol Reed/Marja Iffland/Lorraine Baker/Maria Willcockson) had other ideas and fought on to even the score. With 5 ends to go it was anyone's match, but Legion Byrne knuckled down to the task and won 21-17.
A couple of plebes, Fran Dixon and Merilyn Rodgers, enjoyed a round of scroungers on one of the side arenas, the game being a circus of laughs and chatter, with a hint of bowls thrown in!
Cheerios go out to some wounded soldiers - warm thoughts of fast recoveries to Vi, Kim and Maureen S!
The Final of the Club Championship Fours will take place next Tuesday: Team Frame vs Team Byrne (names above).
The best of luck to you all, played in the true spirit of our favourite game! This will be a spectator-worthy match-up!
Civilised applause (not!) accompanied the 100's club draw, when Gwenda, Maureen, Maria and Cherie tucked cash into their togas.
The July trading table has been deferred to late August due to a clash with district events.
No 3 & 4 Pennants teams have been selected - lists and notes are on the board, please read and absorb if you are involved.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, July 19, call the club (6862 1446) between 9am-9.30am, with the action to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested ladies always welcome!
Social roster: Lorraine B.
On Wednesday, July 6 we had social bowls. Winners were Peter White and Mick Furney winning 22+24.
Runners-up were George Greenhalgh and Mick Dunn winning 17+16.
Third Place went to Alan Affleck, Mitch McGlashan and Vic McGlashan winning 17+14. Marble 23 came out and the margins were 4, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 24. Next week's Jackpot is $137.
On Saturday, July 9 we had social bowls. Winners were Dave Johnson, Neil Riley and Alan Affleck winning 14+8.
Runners-up were Greg Howlett, Kane Wyburn and Lorraine Baker winning 14+4.
We had a few championship club 4's games this week with Team Creith defeating Team Rochfort. Team Johnson defeating Team Hynds. Team Bright defeating Team Ramsay. Team McNaughton defeating Team Strudwick and Team Boehm defeating Team Phillips.
Coming up we have social bowls on Wednesday, July 13 at 1pm and Saturday, July 16 at 1pm and Pennants practice on Sunday, July 17 at 11am. Please put your names on the board if you are available for Sunday.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
