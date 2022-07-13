Marty bowled very well early and was staring at a potential upset result when leading 18 to 13. Gary coolly regained his composure and put the pressure on and levelled the scores at 19 all by the 22nd end. Leading 20 to 19 on the 24th end, Marty was holding 2 shots with Gary having the last bowl, he bowled a screamer of an on-shot to pick up the Jack, put it in the ditch and followed through to score 2 shots on that end, and then went on to win 25 to 20.