Don't forget it's the Parkes Boars Ladies Day this Saturday, with a special hospitality tent just for the women stocked with all the goodies you need for a great afternoon of rugby.
The girls too will be auctioning off a special jersey afterwards to raise funds for Can Assist, held at the Coachman Hotel following the day's games at 6.30pm-7pm.
Advertisement
The women will kick off the celebrations at 1pm with second grade playing at 1.55pm and firsts at 3.15pm, all at Northparkes Oval. All sides are playing the Mudgee Wombats.
Before Saturday's first grade match a ceremony to acknowledge our indigenous heritage in the form of dance and smoking ceremony was conducted.
Dubbo Rhinos kicked off the scoring with a penalty goal 20 minutes into the first half.
The tassel between the two clubs was fairly even by half time and scores hadn't budged - Dubbo 3, Parkes 0.
Play became interesting 10 minutes into the second half when Parkes were handed an opportunity to add points to the board, making it 3-all with 20 minutes to go.
But Dubbo repaid the favour with a penalty gold at the 27th minute, moving the score Dubbo 6 to Parkes' 3.
Parkes also took the option to add points with a penalty kick on the 22 by Jacob Hardie, taking the score Dubbo 9, Parkes 6.
Parkes attacked the line on the wing and cross to give Parkes three more points to trail Dubbo 11, but the conversion fell short.
A sneaky field gold by Dubbo was successful with them leading 12-11.
On the final whistle Dubbo crosses to cement a 19-12 win over Parkes.
The teams were pretty evenly match although the Parkes team was missing several key players due to illness.
Three points and players player to Jason Lowe.
Parkes arrived with only 12 players due to the effects of Covid and influenza within the team. Dubbo were very gracious, gifting them three players to start the match.
A highlight for Parkes at the start of the game was the run-on of Chris and Cody Reynolds playing their first match together as father and son.
Dubbo put first points on the board with a try but were unable to convert. Dubbo 5, Parkes 0.
Dubbo crossed again, this time under the posts with a successful conversion, giving the side a 12-nil lead over Parkes.
A great run by Chris Reynolds to cross wide brought Parkes back in the game with a good conversion. Dubbo 12, Parkes 7.
Advertisement
But it wasn't long until Dubbo found a gap twice in the Parkes' defense, to put the ball down under the posts.
Dubbo led 24 to Parkes' 7.
The pressure on Parkes looked to ease a little when the Boars had another two players arrive in time for the second half.
They were the first to find the line with a bustling run for a whole team effort and converted from right in front. Dubbo 24m Parkes 14.
After good bustle and push by the backs saw a flying Will Byrnes take the ball to the 20m line. Byrnes torpedos a pass to young winger Stephen Unger who goes over the defense to score. Unger finds the line then converts his own. Parkes 21, Dubbo 24.
Dubbo attack hard and managed to continue their lead, with the final score 37-21.
Advertisement
Three points and players player to Cody Reynolds.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.