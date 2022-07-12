Parkes Champion-Post

Heavy vehicle safety in focus at breakfast forum in Forbes

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REGULAR FIXTURE: More than 60 delegates from across the region attended Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum in Forbes on June 30. Photo: SUPPLIED

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight at a breakfast forum hosted by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire councils.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.