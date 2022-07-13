Starting on the right foot Advertising Feature

FLUFFY FRIENDS: PECC have an amazing range of opportunities that allow children to learn in exciting and engaging environments. Photo: Supplied

Early Learning Matters Week is important to Parkes Early Childhood Centre (PECC) because since 1954 our organisation has provided highly valued, quality education for children aged six weeks to five years.

PECC is a micro-reflection of our broader world, and supports the youngest community citizens, to be empowered future leaders and custodians.



Our experienced and dedicated team implement a nurturing and stimulating program, which is strongly influenced by the guidance and requirements of the National Quality Framework (2012) and regular involvement in current professional development opportunities.

COLOURFUL CRAZE: Early learning is always fun for everyone at PECC. Photo: Supplied

Early learning certainly means a great deal to PECC as they respect that young children deserve the opportunity to be empowered and engaged in a high-quality program that consolidates a love of learning, based on each child's individual strengths and interests, through play.

Early childhood research highlights that for young children play provides the best vehicle for learning. Children are more likely to thrive when they are engaged in learning opportunities that truly reflect their authentic selves.

Additional initiatives to support the children's early learning, that PECC celebrates, includes the Speech and Language screening program, which has been graciously sponsored by the local Que Club for over 12 years.



PECC supports children to develop life skills and a confidence within themselves.

The Wiradjuri language and culture program has also become an intrinsic element of the daily PECC practice. Outdoor-specific educators have enabled the PECC outdoor discovery program to be further enhanced by enabling extended use of the veggie gardens and active use of the outdoor space,along with increasing the number of local excursions.

Professional early childhood learning environments, like PECC, value and honour relationships with the children's families, as their child's 'first teacher,' and PECC prides themselves on ensuring a strong inclusive culture, and true collaboration with our local community.



For more information, visit www.pecc.org.au.