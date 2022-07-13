Heads Up on Diabetes site aims to smash stigma Advertising Feature

HEADS UP: Diabetes is the fastest-growing chronic condition in Australia, with 280 people developing diabetes daily. Photo: Shutterstock

Diabetes has an image problem. Around 1.8 million people in Australia live with the condition, where their bodies can't maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

Diabetes is also the fastest-growing chronic condition in Australia, with 280 people developing diabetes daily. Yet research shows the condition attracts quite a stigma.

July 10-16 is National Diabetes Week, and for the third year running, the 2022 event will form part of Diabetes Australia's Heads Up on Diabetes campaign focusing on the mental and emotional health impacts of living with diabetes.

"We are calling on the community to help us change the conversation around diabetes," Diabetes Australia Group CEO Justine Cain said.

"Around 80 per cent of people with diabetes say they've been blamed or shamed for having the condition. Some common examples include people with diabetes being blamed for causing their diabetes or its complications, as well as being judged when eating certain foods.

"There are also more than 450,000 Australians with diabetes [who] need to use insulin every day to stay healthy, yet many are being shamed for using insulin or checking their glucose levels in public."

According to figures from Diabetes Australia, more than a quarter of people living with diabetes report that other people's attitudes and stereotypes about diabetes negatively impact their mental health.

"This stigma can have major implications for how people manage their condition. It can cause people to delay or skip medications, which can increase their risk of serious diabetes-related complications. It also affects their willingness to seek help and support from others, including from health professionals," Cain said.

"It's important that people remember that what might seem like a harmless joke or comment can actually add to the burden of stigma that people with diabetes experience every day - and this can all contribute to poorer mental and emotional health outcomes."

To help support those living with diabetes, Diabetes Australia has launched the Heads Up on Diabetes website, with information on how to access mental and emotional health support.

"If you are living with, or caring for, someone with diabetes, it's important to be aware of the mental and emotional health impacts and to ask them if there is anything you can do to help," Cain said. "It's also a good time to learn about diabetes. There are so many myths and misconceptions about diabetes, and if we all learnt a little bit more, we could make it a little bit easier for people to live well with diabetes."