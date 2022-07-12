Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Young performers dominate stage at June country music muster

By Christine Cox, Publicity Officer
Updated July 13 2022 - 4:50am, first published July 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What an exciting line-up of walk-up artists supported our featured performer Elisa Massari on June 19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.