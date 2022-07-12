What an exciting line-up of walk-up artists supported our featured performer Elisa Massari on June 19.
Young Ricky Wright from Tullabigeal came along with his mum and dad (Ricky performed with his dad Neville as featured artists at our April muster). A most welcome return visit for us.
And then we had the pleasure of the Holt Family who after seeing our news item in the local paper decided to come along.
The Holt Family from South Australia have been away from home caravanning. Zalja Holt (age 14) and her brother JD Holt (age 12) were an absolute pleasure to listen to.
Mum, Ethne joined them for a couple of songs as well. More of the Holt Family can be found on YouTube, Holt Family Productions.
Other artists who performed on the day were Neville Wright, Warren Van Akker, Dale Cowell and Stephen R Cheney.
Thanks go out to you all and a very special thank you to another young man Louis Johnson from Canowindra who fulfilled "drummer" duties on the day.
Louis had big shoes to fill and did a fantastic job up on stage all afternoon with Stephen Cheney and Pam Byrne as our backing band.
A successful annual general meeting of the Parkes & District Country Music Association Inc. was held on Sunday, July 10 at 11am in the boardroom at the Parkes Services Club, chaired by Services Club president Mrs Dorothy Charlton.
With members in attendance looking towards the future with renewed enthusiasm Stephen R Cheney was duly elected president to carry our club forward. Congratulations Stephen.
Dale Cowell, with many years' involvement with the club, was elected senior vice president to work alongside Stephen, and John de Dobbelaar with his experience working as stagehand with performers and special guest artists, bringing a different perspective, was elected junior vice president.
Lynette Pengilly accepted secretary duties for another term with Margaret Thurn as assistant secretary.
Frances Charlton will continue as treasurer, with Christine Cox as assistant treasurer.
Everyone is now looking forward to our July 17 muster with Toni Sharp as our featured artist commencing at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
