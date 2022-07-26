Meet Jordan Powter, he keeps musicians on the beat at Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB).
He started learning to play the drums 10 years ago, taught by the band's previous legend drummer Doug Richards.
Jordan reads all styles of band drum written music, and also plays country, rock, gospel, metal, punk, funk and jazz.
Some bands that inspire him are Snarky Puppy, Dirty Loops, Blink-182 and KISS.
"We are in good hands with Jordan keeping us on the beat!" said Ellen Tom from PSCB.
There's been plenty happening with the PSCB of late.
Members of the PSCB Show and Sounds visited Middleton Public School to demonstrate to the children a few different instruments and how they sound.
Sam Hunt is a student there and also plays with PSCB.
"It's wonderful to have him play trumpet with us. We encourage all students to try an instrument," Ellen said.
"Sam was fortunate to attend the legendary James Morrison workshop in Grenfell, he is still excited about it.
"We are keen to visit more schools so please let us know."
PSCB also hosted a combined regional bands workshop recently, describing it as a successful collaborative weekend.
PSCB rehearsals are from 7pm-9pm on Tuesday during the school term in the music room above the Parkes Pool complex in Dalton Street.
Enquires can be made to music director Duncan Clement on 0405 035 164.
