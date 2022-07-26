Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Shire Concert Band has been busy of late

By Newsroom
July 26 2022 - 9:00pm
ON THE STICKS: Parkes Shire Concert Band love having drummer Jordan Powter on board. Photo: SUPPLIED

Meet Jordan Powter, he keeps musicians on the beat at Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB).

