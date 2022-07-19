Parkes Day View Club July meeting
All members and guests were prepared for the cold weather by wearing many layers to keep warm. Christmas in July was a good choice for the theme.
The July meeting certainly ended with great positive feelings from everyone! We ended by planning for the usual fun evening of a trivia night for Parkes next month.
We all have missed organising this event due to the closing down of such activities because we have had to avoid gathering in groups due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
What a fun thing to plan for, advertise and hold.
Usually we have two trivia nights in a year, but of course, only one this year after none for two years!
So put this in your diary - Tuesday, August 9 at 7pm for 7.30pm at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club.
It is $10 to join us for a fun night, with pages of trivia questions and photos, chocolate prizes, and a "home-made" supper later.
Our favourite quiz master Charlie Pecenka will have written all the trivia questions, plus taken some very puzzling town photos.
Everyone is certainly welcome to come and form teams for the completion. Plus, the club venue is very warm - a big plus!
All of this fun is to benefit our Smith Family Learning for Life sponsored school children. As a fact, every activity we hold is to do this, even our luncheons.
The next luncheon will be held on Tuesday, August 2 at the Parkes Leagues Club.
Come and join us. We have fun at the luncheons each month too.
