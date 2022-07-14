Men round 8: Bathurst St Pat's emulated their round one result away to Parkes United by claiming another hard fought 2-1 win in the two club's latest meeting on Saturday.
Women round 9: Souths 2 drew with Parkes 2.
Western Premier League round 14: Dubbo Bulls 3 defeated Parkes Cobras 2 (Lachlan Hando 2).
Peter McDonald Premiership round 12: Orange Hawks 26 defeated Parkes Spacemen 12 (Brandon Paige, Sam Dwyer tries; Chad Porter 2 goals).
League tag: Parkes Spacecats drew with Orange 16-16.
U18s: Orange 16 defeated Parkes Spacemen 10.
Woodbridge Cup round 10 men: Trundle Boomers 66 defeated Eugowra Golden Eagles 4; Peak Hill Roosters 26 defeated CSU 24.
Woodbridge Cup round 10 league tag: Trundle Boomers 36 defeated Eugowra Golden Eagles 0; CSU Mungals 26 defeated Peak Hill Bantams 0.
New Holland Cup: Hosting the Parkes Boars at Apex Oval, the Dubbo Rhinos won 19-11 and moved comfortably inside the top two on the New Holland Cup ladder.
Second grade: Dubbo Rhinos 36 defeated Parkes Boars 21.
Senior men Tier Two: Parkes Panthers Tier 2 0.4 3.9 7.10 11.14 (81) defeated Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2 2.2 4.2 5.4 6.5 (41).
GOALS: Parkes Panthers Tier 2: J.Dillon 3, B.Clinton 2, J.Duffy 2, J.Kelly 2, M.Stubberfield 1, T.McAlpine 1; Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels Tier 2: G.Tapping 3, A.Sparks 1, H.Knight 1, M.Chapman 1
