Parkes Champion-Post

Sports results from July 9-10 for Parkes teams

By Newsroom
July 14 2022 - 10:14am
WOODBRIDGE CUP: The Trundle Boomers took home the Leon Goodwin Shield on Saturday for a third year since its inception after beating the Eugowra Eagles 66-4. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Central West Premier League Hockey

Men round 8: Bathurst St Pat's emulated their round one result away to Parkes United by claiming another hard fought 2-1 win in the two club's latest meeting on Saturday.

