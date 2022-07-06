Eleven ladies made their debut at the St George's Anglican Debutante Ball on May 6 at the Parkes Leagues Club.
The popular event has made a welcome return to Parkes' social scene following disruptions to the tradition caused from the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.
This year's theme was 'Simply Sparkling'.
Matron of the ball was Jodie Duncan, who had the assistance of Anglican Deb Ball committee member Betty Somers.
Flower girls were Indiana Gammell and Chloe Luke.
Above are the photos of each debutante and her partner.
This year's photos were taken by Faith Hanstock.
