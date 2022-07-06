On target: Davis and Charlton one point away from perfect score

Last Sunday saw seven shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at buffalo targets at both 25 and 50 metres for a max of 520 points.
John Davis 270 - 249 - 519.
Jeff Charlton 270 - 249 - 519.
John Maddison 270 -247 - 517.
Ron Cunningham 270 -245 -515.
John Smeaton 247 246 -513.
Alan Briton 268 -239 -507.

Our next shoot is on Sunday 10/7/22 after our AGM which will start at 1pm out at the pistol club.
The shoot will follow after that is completed and will be ordinary targets at both ranges.
If you require a shooters license test just ring Brian on 6862 1969 for an appointment.
We do the tests after shooting has completed for the day every Sunday.
