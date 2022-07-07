Parkes Champion-Post

Lachlan Valley veterans competition attracts big field

By John Dwyer
July 7 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAVING A HIT: Steve Morris was spotted playing at the Parkes Golf Club on June 25. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

Thirty-one players contested the June Lachlan Valley veteran's 18-hole stableford competition played at Grenfell last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.