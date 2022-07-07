Thirty-one players contested the June Lachlan Valley veteran's 18-hole stableford competition played at Grenfell last week.
The event was played in lush conditions due to 'seepage' from the surrounding hills and it was the locals who showed how to play the challenging layout by dominating the trophy table.
Winner in A grade was the host's and staunch supporter Barry Green with 37 points from West Wyalong representative Brett Whittaker on 36 points.
Best score for the day came from Grenfell's Steve Grace with an excellent 40 points to win B grade from Forbes' Alan Rees who had his best ever round at Grenfell compiling 38 points.
Four associate members - all from Grenfell - contested the day with Sally Mitton winning with 35 points from Jan Myors 34 points.
Nearest-to-pins went to Rob Oliver from Cowra on the ninth hole and Jan Myors on the 18th.
Grenfell with nine representatives took out the Coles/Miller Shield posting 112 points from their best three scores. Next was Forbes (13 players) 102 points, West Wyalong (5) 99 points, Parkes (3) 70 points, and Cowra (1) 28 points.
Twin-town vets for Parkes and Forbes members will be in Forbes today; nominations from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
