Parkes Champion-Post

Bowls | Parkes women District Fours champions, singles competition heating up

By Contributed
Updated July 6 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
OUR CHAMPIONS: Parkes' Jan McPhee, Merilyn Rodgers, Liz Byrne and Cherie Frame have been crowned District Open Fours Champions for 2022. Photo: SUPPLIED

WOMEN'S BOWLS

Last Tuesday, once again we just about needed an ark to leave home! Bowls was cancelled again to save on building timber!

