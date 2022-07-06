Last Tuesday, once again we just about needed an ark to leave home! Bowls was cancelled again to save on building timber!
The District Fours Championship was still held however.
Our four (that's two by two!) keen ladies splashed their way across to Cowra to participate.
They not only participated, they bowled their way to a fabulous victory against Cowra, and then won a heart-stopper against Forbes!
Congratulations to our team, the new District Fours Champions: Jan McPhee, Merilyn Rodgers, Liz Byrne and Cherie Frame. You have done our club proud!
Our own Club Championship Fours will begin with the first round next Tuesday, July 12. Check the board for details of all four teams.
There will be a committee meeting for the new executive after bowls.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, call the club between 9-9.30am, 6862 1446, with play to begin at 10am. Visitors and interested ladies always welcome.
Social Roster: Maria Will.
Thursday Bowls - cool overcast conditions greeted 22 bowlers who played 1 game of triples, 3 social games of pairs and 2 singles championship matches.
Jo Simpson and her unrelated name-sake Ian Simpson contested an eagerly anticipated Minor Singles match.
Jo bowled superbly all match, particularly after a great start that saw her leading Ian by 12 to 5 after 10 ends, and finished strongly to win 25 to 9.
In the second Minor Singles match Chris Harrison played wily veteran Mal Porter in what was a terrific match of draw bowls, where both bowlers maintained a high level of concentration as the lead changed hands many times.
After 10 ends Chris was holding out Mal by 12 to 7.
Mal was in front seven ends later to lead 16- 14 and seemed to have the poise to go on and win the match, and was holding 2 shots at 24 to 22, with having the last bowl of the end.
Chris bowled a screamer of a draw bowl to the jack that enabled him to win that end.
He maintained his composure to go on and win the match 25 to 24. Well played both bowlers!
Three games of social pairs saw Col Mudie and the cagey John Carr win an even match 21 to 19 against Al 'Kangaro' Alfeck and Marty Tighe.
Gary McPhee and Johno Johnson had too much class for Ray Jones and John 'wicks' Ward to win 26 to 12.
A classic pairs match with Jim Blake and Tony Riordan against John Wright and Rob Irving ended in a 15 all draw in a game in which neither team was able to gain a big lead.
The triples game with Mick Simpson, Bob Freeman Darryl McKellar against Ron Hornery, George Bradley and Rob Tinker was a tight game with all bowlers playing good bowls and the game ended in a win 17 to 15 to team McKellar.
Saturday bowls were washed out.
Bowlers are now into round 2 of Minor Singles matches where some of the feature matches will see Joanne Simpson up against Michael Simpson and Gary McPhee will be looking to extend his unbeaten form over Marty Tighe.
Minor Pairs are in the second round and the final of the Major Triples should be played this week with team Grant challenging team Went.
Enjoy your bowls!
Hello bowlers
On Wednesday, June 29 we had social bowls.
Winners were Paul Lewin and Dave Johnson winning 22+38.
Runners-up were Mick Dunn and Ray Griffith winning 18+12.
Third Place went to Peter White and Jake Brown winning 18+5.
On Friday, July 1 we had our first game of championships with Paul Kirwan's team defeating John Corcoran's team in the first round of Club Fours.
We have lots of championship games scheduled for this week as the weather over the weekend caused a few postponements.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday July 9 at 1pm. Names in half an hour prior to start time and as always everyone is welcome.
In the club Friday, July 8 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, joker draw, badge draw and the Clubhouse Bistro open from Thursday until Sunday with their delicious meals and dippin' dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
