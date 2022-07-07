Juniors give their all in wet, chilly weather

Parkes Marist host Forbes Magpies for Round 9 of Junior Rugby League
Parkes Marist Juniors braved the cold and played 15 games of football against Forbes Magpies at home on the weekend.
McPhersons Parts & Services U8s played the Forbes Magpies in two games on Saturday in horrible conditions. The kids were almost frozen in the first game and deserve a medal for running on.
This was the first week the coach was not on the field with them, but they should all be proud of the way they began organising each other. Bill O'Bryan and Cohen McGregor were very vocal on the field and did a fantastic job directing the teams around. Ace Byrnes and Jake Monkerud have started running straight and hard, with both boys having strong games. Jack Burt was again outstanding in defence. Some big improvements this week from Ryan Strudwick and Talis Hughes-Charnock.
A very good effort on a very cold and wet day.
Andrew Thomas Building/Bogan Gate Pub U10s played two games on the weekend.
Their first game was against Forbes Black and unfortunately lost 32-28 with Jaxon Clarke, Billy White and Hamish Newham all scoring a try each and Nate Goulthorp scoring a double. Conversions were successful by Jaxon Clarke, Billy White, Hamish Newham and Noah Jayet.
Their second game was against Forbes White, and again Forbes won 34-10. Try scorers were Billy White and Jaxon Clarke. Billy White also kicked a conversion.
K & H Constructions U12s Blue came away with a 10 all draw. Tyrece Robinson scored two tries and Sean Goulthorp kicked a conversion.
K & H Constructions U12s White won 14-6
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s went down in a very even game to the Forbes Magpies on Saturday. The first 10 minutes was strong, but once again poor ball control cost us, and meant we spent two thirds of the game defending. A sin bin left us down a player for 10 minutes, which put a greater load on our forwards. We were already missing four middle forwards through injury, suspension and Rugby representative games, so it was a tremendous effort in difficult conditions.
Triston Ross and Oakley Fliedner caused problems each time they ran the ball. Slade Moore really stood tall and was outstanding in the middle with some great runs and a great try. Some excellent defensive efforts on our try line frustrated the Forbes attack, but we kept inviting them back with penalties and dropped balls.
The sin binning and lack of forwards on the bench made the second half interchanges very difficult, and I apologise for the lack of game time.
Some great lessons learnt in the last two weeks, when we control the ball, we are near impossible to beat.
Best of luck to Leo Monkerud and George Thomas this Friday representing Lachlan Under 13s. Also, congratulations to Sonny MacGregor, our Rugby Union representative, who competed in Sydney last weekend, following in the old man's footsteps, another Parkes Boar to represent NSW Country. Very proud to have these 3 boys in our club.
Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s played against Forbes on Saturday and won 28-12. The boys show up every week and play their best which shows on the field.
Parkes started the game at a fast pace which allowed Jack Jessep to go over the line at the 6-minute mark.
With strong runs from Joe Monk, Ollie Thomas and Joel McGregor it didn't take long before Forbes were back on their line defending. A nicely cross field kick from Jack Milne saw Kane Coulston score in the Corner. Shortly after, Zac Payseno added another 4 points from a cleaver kick to beat the fullback from Jack Milne. Poor discipline from Forbes gave Rhys James a well-deserved try by beating 3 defenders. Toby Cox scored a double in the second half before the game was called off 12 minutes early due to an injured Forbes player. Jack Milne converted two successful goals throughout the game.
MP Homes & Design U11s League tag lost 16-8
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14's League tag White played two games on Saturday in cold and rainy conditions.
Their first game was played against Forbes White, with Parkes coming away with the win 16-10. Forbes scored the first try but minutes later Jess Morgan scored our first try in the corner. Grace Milne Kicks off and a knock on from Forbes saw the girls finish their set off with Katie Galvin scoring. Kailen Butt successfully kicks the conversion.
Leah Hayward, Haylee Lewis, Kailen Butt and Chloe Budd were all strong in defence with tagging. With 8 minutes to go Katie Galvin (who was awarded Player's Player) runs from 20 metres out and scores her second try. Kailen kicks yet another goal for her team. A great win for the girls.
Their second game was a tough game, playing against Forbes Black. Forbes scored the first two tries but that didn't stop the girls, it only made them more determined to score the next try. With 4 minutes before half time, Grace Milne, who is always leading the way, and showing determination crosses the line for a much needed try for the team, taking the score to 10-6 Forbes way.
In the second half we saw Forbes score two more tries. The girls knew this game would be a hard game but didn't give up easily. A few penalties to Parkes from 30 metres out gave us another opportunity which led to a try from Leni Constable with the conversion kicked by Grace Milne.
Ella Jablonskis and Corby Fliedner both looked impressive in attack getting us closer to the try line, then quick thinking by Kailen scored right on the line from dummy half, taking the final score to 20-16. Player's Player for this game went to Ella Jablonskis.
The coach is extremely proud of all the girls and their efforts on and off the field. They've trained really hard each week and it's great to see them grow as a team.
Bob Skinner Painting & Decorating/Hanson Plumbing U14s League tag Blue played two games on the weekend.
Their first game was played against Forbes Black, unfortunately Forbes came away with the win 16-10. Grace MacGregor scoring both tries and Jorja Hanson adding two more points with kicking a goal.
Their second game was played against Forbes White, winning 18-12. Well done girls.
Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League tag had a massive win against Forbes on the weekend 54-0. The girls train really hard, and it shows when they play on the field.
All girls are impressive to watch. Alice Bridger scored a try while Jorja Simpson and Elizabeth Macgregor both scored five tries each. Tyra Morrison (1) and Charli Robinson (4) successfully kicked goals, adding more points on the board. Well done girls.
Our next game is at Canowindra on 16 July.
Thank you to all our sponsors, volunteers and supporters.
