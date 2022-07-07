Juniors give their all in wet, chilly weather

This was the first week the coach was not on the field with them, but they should all be proud of the way they began organising each other. Bill O'Bryan and Cohen McGregor were very vocal on the field and did a fantastic job directing the teams around. Ace Byrnes and Jake Monkerud have started running straight and hard, with both boys having strong games. Jack Burt was again outstanding in defence. Some big improvements this week from Ryan Strudwick and Talis Hughes-Charnock.