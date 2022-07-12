Don't panic: 5 car buying mistakes to avoid in 2022

If you're in the market for a second hand car in 2022, there are several factors you should be aware of to get the best deal. Picture: Shutterstock

Story in partnership with Savvy.



The market for used cars is hot in Australia right now, which is terrific if you're selling a car but not so much if you need to buy one.



The much-publicised shortage of supply and skyrocketing prices have made securing a good deal on a quality second-hand car even more of a challenge. It means buyers need to be even smarter about their approach.



While there are signs the booming price rises may be starting to cool, the latest figures show used-vehicle prices grew 18.4 per cent in June.



But don't let the scarcity and surging prices send you into a panic that could see you rush into buying any car you find and risk ending up with a lemon.



"Hunting down and buying a car can be stressful at the best of times but even more when you're in the midst of a frenzied sellers market," said car finance expert Bill Tsouvalas from Savvy.



"It's when it's even more important to proceed with care and not get caught up in the hype of the sale and make a mistake you're going to regret."



Here are five mistakes to avoid to make sure you get the best deal possible and steer clear of headaches now and into the future.

1 Forgetting to organise finance first

One important way to save is to seek pre-approval on a car loan with a broker who can get you the best available interest rate based on your circumstances.



Having pre-approval also allows you to swoop on a good deal as soon as you see one, while also giving you a clear budget to work within.

It means you avoid dealer finance, as this is seldom the best interest rate.

"By taking control and having finance organised ahead of time it means you'll get a better rate and avoid the stress of talking finance with the car dealer at a time when you might already be feeling the pressure of making a large purchase decision," Mr Tsouvalas said.

"You go in knowing exactly how much you can afford and confident that you have the best rates."

2 Being too narrow in your search

Second-hand cars are cheaper in some states than others so it can make financial sense to buy interstate and have the car transported to you.

Head online to broaden your search and see if the vehicle you want is available anywhere else in Australia.

"Being able to easily go online and see what's available means you don't have to narrow your search to the local car dealers or looking for cars in your immediate area," said Mr Tsouvalas.

3 Not being a wary buyer



The old saying, "Buyer beware", should always be front of mind when you're hunting for a second-hand car but particularly at the moment, when demand is so strong.



Avoid buying a car that's going to cost you money later on by always having a road worthiness check done by a qualified mechanic when you find a car you'd like.



Confirm its legal status by checking the vehicle against the Personal Property Security Register, PPSR. "It's a very simple process but it means you can ensure that the vehicle hasn't been previously written off or stolen," said Mr Tsouvalas.



If you can, make sure you take the car for a test drive. Be thorough and check that everything is in working order. Does the air conditioning work? Do the electric windows function? Does it feel comfortable to drive?



4 Being inflexible

This is not the time to be too narrow in your ideas about the vehicle you want. You may be hoping for your dream set of wheels but in these times of low supply you may need to be flexible and adjust your expectations. Prepare to think with your head and not your heart.



You might not find the exact model of car or even the colour you ideally prefer so be ready to accept what's available in your price range.



Think also about the running cost of cars you're considering. In these days of higher petrol prices and cost of living pressures, a smart choice will be the more economical car over the petrol guzzler.

5 Not factoring in insurance

In the hard work and excitement of buying a car don't forget about insurance. You don't want to be ready to drive home after the purchase, realise you're not covered, and then be forced to make a hasty choice.



Take the time beforehand to compare car insurance rates for the vehicles you're considering and how much each will cost. Using online comparison sites makes it quick and easy and could save you hundreds of dollars.



"Some cars cost a lot more than others to insure so being aware of the differences could even swing your buying decision if you realise how much more a particular car might cost to keep on the road compared to another," said Mr Tsouvalas.

