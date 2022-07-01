Parkes Champion-Post

Kinyarwanda (Rwanda) the most common language outside English spoken in Cowra homes

By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 1 2022 - 12:22am, first published 12:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kinyarwanda (Rwanda) the most common language outside English spoken in Cowra homes

Kinyarwanda (Rwanda) was the most common language, outside of English, spoken in Cowra, mortgage repayments fell and more people identified as having no religious faith in Cowra on the night of the 2021 Census.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.