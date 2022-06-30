Parkes Champion-Post

Multi-purpose equestrian arena coming to Forbes Racecourse

By Newsroom
June 30 2022 - 11:45am
LET'S BUILD IT: Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller with Upper House MP Sam Farraway (back) Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance and council General Manager Steve Loane. Picture: SUPPLIED

Forbes Shire Council will receive more than $3.5 million to build a multipurpose equestrian arena at the Forbes racecourse precinct.

