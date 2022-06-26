Parkes claims bragging rights in Twin-Towns Shield

Local golfer John Pearce made a welcome return to the winner's stall at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.
The left-hander proved too good for the field of 35 when he returned avery handy 38 points for the 18 holes.
Pearce had a two-point buffer from another Parkes player Graham Cooke who finished on 36 points.
Andrew Grierson was best of the Forbes players with 35 points.
In the Twin-Towns Shield Parkes won the day with 220 points to Forbes' 196.
Parkes' Phil Bishop and Gordon Christie won the A and B grade nearest-to-pins on the fourth hole, while brothers and playing partners Alf (Forbes) and John (Parkes) Davies tee shots were only centimetres apart to claim the 11th hole prizes.
Rick Glover from Parkes won the encouragement award.
Ball sweep winners: Tony Hendry, Ian Hendry, John Fowler, John Dwyer and Nym Dziuba from Parkes, and Steve Edwards, Barry Shine, Ken Sanderson and Alan Rees (Forbes).
