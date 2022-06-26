Parkes claims bragging rights in Twin-Towns Shield

Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes veterans golf: Parkes beats Forbes in Twin-Towns Shield

By John Dwyer
June 26 2022 - 11:04pm
Local golfer John Pearce made a welcome return to the winner's stall at last week's twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Parkes.

