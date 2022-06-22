Parkes Police seek information on trespass offence

Parkes Police are seeking assistance to identify a female for an alleged trespass offence which occurred at a caravan park on the Newell Highway at 11pm on June 17.
A male person has already been interviewed by Police who now seek to identify a female only described as female, aged in her 20s wearing ripped jeans and a hoodie.
Should the public have any information relating to this incident they should contact Parkes Police on 6862 9999 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.
In other matters a 35-year-old Parkes man has been issued TINs for Fail to Quit a licensed premises after an incident at 6.30pm on June 6.
Police attended a house fire in Metcalfe Street around 3.30pm on June 21. The fire was contained to a small area in the roof cavity and no persons were injured. Fire & Rescue NSW attended.
In a separate incident police are investigating the report that a 63-year-old Parkes male breached a Personal Violence Order on the morning of June 22. Inquiries are continuing.
