Parkes Champion-Post

La Nina over - for now at least

By Chris McLennan
Updated June 22 2022 - 4:41am, first published 1:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

La Nina is officially over - for now at least.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.