La Nina over - for now at least

La Nina is officially over - for now at least.
The Bureau of Meteorology late Tuesday announced the very wet 2021-22 La Nina which brought the flooding rains and wet conditions to much of Australia was over.
But the long-term predictions of above average rains for the rest of the year are still current, and the same weather experts are predicting a 50/50 chance the tropical Pacific's La Nina will come back later in the year.
The bureau's head of long-range forecasting, Dr Andrew Watkins, said the bureau has been monitoring this trend of a weakening La Nina over several weeks.
The official status for La Nina is now on "watch" which the bureau said is likely to be the pattern over winter.
"A La Nina watch does not change the outlook of above average rainfall for most of Australia over coming months," Dr Watkins said.
"The bureau's long-range outlook remains wetter-than-average, consistent with model outlooks from other global forecast centres, reflecting a range of climate drivers including a developing negative Indian Ocean Dipole and warmer-than-average waters around Australia," he said.
