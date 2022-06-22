Thomas takes vets golf honours on debut

Was it the threat of rain, the cool weather, residents heading to the warmth of the north or farmers busy?
These were some of the reasons being handed about for reasons as to why only 18 contested the Parkes/Forbes veterans golfers 'twin towns' 18 hole competition in Forbes last Thursday.
Having his first venture in the seniors competition was Ian Thomas from Forbes, collecting top prize after recording 36 stableford points. Ted Morgan was next best with 36 points.
Parkes did not miss out with Graham Cooke heading home with a 'burner' golf ball taking the encouragement award.
Nearest the pin in A grade, Alf Davies (Fbs), B grade nil.
Ball sweep - from Parkes, Nym Dziuba, Robert Lea, and John Fowler. Forbes, Ken Sanderson, Alf Davies, Andrew Grierson, Scott Kirkman , Steve Edwards and Allan Rees.
'Twin town' 18 holes today in Parkes, all vet members invited to play. The invitation is also there for vets from Parkes, and Forbes, to play the monthly 18 hole Lachlan Valley competition in Grenfell today week.
