Parkes Champion-Post

McPhee takes minor singles win in close contest

By Col Miller, Parkes Bowling and Sports Club Men's Bowls
June 22 2022 - 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McPhee takes minor singles win in close contest

It is great to see the weather improve and bowlers returning to the greens.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.