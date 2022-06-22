McPhee takes minor singles win in close contest

It is great to see the weather improve and bowlers returning to the greens.
On 16 June a Minor Singles game was played with Gary McPhee taking on John Wright, both bowlers settled into their game by the seventh end and Gary had edged to the front 7 to 3.
Advertisement
Not to be outdone John fought back and by the 19th end and was only two shots behind.
Gary knuckled down and got to the magic 25 shots first to win the game. Thanks to marker Bernie Mitchell.
Social bowls on that day saw Ray Jones and Ron Hornery defeat Noel Johnstone and Col Miller.
Rob Irving and Tony Riordan defeated Alan Affleck and Col Hayward.
Wal Grant and John Ward defeated Chris Harrison and Rob Tinker.
Ian Simpson and Geoff Freeman defeated John Corcoran and John Carr.
John Niddrie and Martin Tighe defeated Bob Freeman and Col Mudie.
On the 18th June with the sun shinning a Minor Pairs game was played. Mal Porter and Tony Riordan took on Dean Searl and Wilbur Harris.
It was a very one-sided game with Dean and Wilbur running out big winners. Mal and Tony tried everything, but it just was not their day.
Welcome back Dean to the bowling green.
Social bowls for the day saw John Carr and Warrick Parker defeat Chris Harrison and John Ward.
Ray Jones and Col Mudie defeat John Niddrie and Steve Turner, Greg Huggins and Dave Reilly defeated Ron Hornery and Mark Dwyer.
Noel Johnstone and Col Miller defeated Bob Freeman and Rob Irving.
It was great to see Greg Huggins back on the green.
We have had three bowlers Tom Furey, Brett Frame and Maree Grant playing in the Australian Open on the Gold Coast over the past week.
Bowlers are reminded to get their Club Championship games completed ASAP and the Zone Pennants draw is up on the board with the first games commencing the weekend August 7 and 8.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.