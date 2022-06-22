Australians are a generous bunch, rolling up their sleeves to get involved with volunteer and charitable organisations they care about and opening their wallets to provide financial support as well.
Published in June 2022, the eighth edition of the Australian Charities Report - the annual analysis of the charity sector by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) - showed there was strong public support for work done by more than 49,000 charities during the 2020 reporting period.
According to the ACNC, 3.4 million of us volunteered our time, and we also donated $12 billion, an increase of 8 per cent on the prior reporting period.
Donating to charities is not only a good way to support causes we care about it, but it may also come with incentives at tax time that can reduce your tax bill at the end of the financial year.
Figures from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) indicate that only a fraction of the $12 billion in donations reported by the ACNC was claimed as a tax deduction in the 2019-20 year, with around 4.2 million Australians claiming deductions for $3.7 billion in gifts and donations to charities and not-for-profits.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) expects significant charitable donations to support flood-impacted areas and urged taxpayers to make sure that if they want to claim a tax-deductible deduction in their tax return, it meets the criteria to be tax-deductible.
"Before rushing to claim a donation in your tax return, it's important to understand what makes a donation tax-deductible," ," ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said.
"The donation needs to be made to a deductible gift recipient (DGR)."
Australian Tax Office rules specify that donations made to deductible gift recipients (DGRs) of $2 or more are tax-deductible, meaning the amount can be claimed on your tax return and reduce your taxable income.
A few things to keep in mind when claiming a donation this tax time:
"We want to make it easier for you to support the charity of your choice," Mr Low explained.
"The myDeductions tool in the ATO app can store photos of donation receipts throughout the year. Then simply upload your donation information to myTax or send them through to your registered tax agent."
Each year the Australian Tax Office identifies different focus areas to zero in on when assessing tax returns.
These are often elements of a return that are easy to make mistakes with or inadvertently overlook. "The ATO is targeting problem areas where we see people making mistakes," Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh explained.
Information provided by the ATO shows that in 2020-21, $22.3 million in penalties were levied against 2218 individual taxpayers, with the most common penalty reasons being "intentional disregard of a taxation law, recklessness, and failure to take reasonable care".
With the shift to remote and work-from-home arrangements, plus the rise in cryptocurrency investing, it's no surprise the ATO will be paying close attention to these. This year's focus is on record-keeping; work-related expenses; rental property income and deductions; capital gains from crypto assets, property, shares.
The ATO advised taxpayers to keep accurate records of work-related expenses, rental property income, and deductions and capital gains from investments to avoid getting caught out with incorrect or incomplete information when it comes time to lodge their tax returns.
[We] will be taking firm action to deal with these taxpayers who are gaining an unfair advantage...- Australian Tax Office
Using apps to track expenses, such as MyDeductions in the ATO app, can help ensure accurate and complete information for tax time. Using MyDeductions to record expenses and the ATO app to lodge a return, plus waiting until pre-fill information about income, interest and investments has populated in your myTax account, can make lodgment easier.
"You can check if your employer has marked your income statement as 'tax ready' and if your pre-fill is available in myTax before you lodge. That way, an amendment doesn't need to be made later, which could result in delays to your refund," Mr Loh said. "While we receive and match a lot of information on rental income, foreign-sourced income and capital gains events involving shares, crypto assets or property, we don't pre-fill all that information."
The ATO has a warning for anyone who deliberately tries to increase their refund or falsify records. "[We] will be taking firm action to deal with these taxpayers who are gaining an unfair advantage over the rest of the Australian community who are doing the right thing."