Ronald McDonald House on Forest Road to swap Orange for Central West on signage

By William Davis
June 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Ronald McDonald House Central West, executive officer Rebecca Walsh (left) and vice-chairman of the board Todd Bryant (right). PHOTO: Jude Keogh.

The Ronald McDonald House on Forest Road will swap 'Orange' for 'Central West' in its title, citing increased contributions from across the region.

