Youth auditions now open for Mock Crash 2022

Calling all amateur actors across the region!
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire councils are on the search for youth actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.
The councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging local up-and-coming youth actors to audition to be part of this road safety initiative which has seen a 27 per cent reduction in crashes involving young drivers since its inception more than 10 years ago.
"We are looking for four new actors to join our team and are holding auditions on Wednesday 22 June from 4pm - 7pm at the Parkes SES shed in Clarke Street," Ms Suitor said.
"The auditions will give participants an overview of all aspects of the project.
"Then youth actors will take part in both filmed and live ab-lib exercises.
"This year the youth actors will also undergo road crash rescue training as part of the audition process, to see what it's going to be like being cut out of a car and removed on a spine board.
"We are hoping to uncover some undiscovered talent who will bring something new to mock crash.
"So, if you are interested in getting involved and are over the age of 16 be sure to register and come along."
Following two years of COVID disruption, this year's mock crash is going to be developed into a training video.
The video will replace the live mock crash demonstration for this year but will result in a resource which allows the program to be implemented in other areas and provides a back-up option for future years' live demonstrations.
Pre-registration for the auditions is essential.
Contact Ms Suitor on either 6861 2364 or Melanie.Suitor@parkes.nsw.gov.au for more information and to book your place.
