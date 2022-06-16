Twenty-six ladies were flushed with excitement to see the sun shining brightly for our Pink Day on Tuesday.
Ground Control did their part and the greens came up roses! Thanks, Mark (& Col).
The only serious part of the day was the final of the Club Championship Triples.
This year's champions are Rose Mitchell, Rhona Went and Liz Byrne, as they out-played Kay Craft, Merilyn Rodgers and Jan McPhee in an openly friendly match! Well done to all six ladies! Thanks to Umpire Gwenda.
The pink-clad social players kicked off with a "spider", offering several baby spider prizes. Grins all round as the top green looked like it had sprouted multi-coloured mushrooms!
Just to mix up the social competition, we had blushing Irish bowls, a pink power-play and sultry Scroungers to finish each game.
The Think Pinks (Maria Willcockson/Chris Cox/Annette Tisdell) took on the Blushing Beauties (Marja Iffland/Lesley Dunstan/Frances Charlton).
The Dusky Roses (Heather Harvey/Ann McKay/Beth Thomas) displayed strong attack against the Rosy Cheeks (Sue Madison/Valmai Westcott/Jan Waugh).
The Pink Tints (Elaine Miller/Carol Reed/Loris Stewart) defended their turf well against the Flushed Musks (Vi West/Jill Taylor/Lynn Ryan).
Thanks to the Forbes ladies who trekked across the great divide to join in the day, as well as to several local spectators who came along!
A delicious shared luncheon went down well, topped off by cakes and chocolates!
Our own, hard-working president Maureen thanked the many sponsors of this day - Audrey Jones, Frances, Betsy, Liz, Kim, Jan and Lea. Thanks to Maureen, kept busy behind the bar, serving cool drinks and pink gins, and Di Howell for all your work in the kitchen!
Merilyn, Audrey and Valmai celebrated birthdays and milestone anniversaries this week. Congratulations, young ladies!
The lucky card winners were Jan W, Valmai and Sue, and the runners-up, the second-placed triples' finalists. All six gals donated their winnings to the Pink Day. Thanks for this generous gesture!
Several lucky door winners won their "sugar fix" for the week, and Di Howell found herself on the receiving end of the money-tree raffle.
An amazing amount of $704 was raised on the day and will go to Breast Care Nurses.
Club Fours nominations are open for another two weeks. Our AGM will be held June 28. Next Tuesday to play social bowls, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9-9.30, with play to begin at 10.
Social roster: Isabel Svensden.
