Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Bowling Club announces ladies triples champions

By Lea Orr
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:18am
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS: 2022 triples champions are Liz Byrne, Rhona Went, Rosemary Mitchell, with runners-up Kay Craft, Merilyn Rodgers and Jan McPhee. Photo: SUPPLIED

Twenty-six ladies were flushed with excitement to see the sun shining brightly for our Pink Day on Tuesday.

