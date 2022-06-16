Parkes Champion-Post

Time to get Railway Bowling Club nominations in

By Paul Lewin
June 16 2022 - 3:22am
Time to get bowls nominations in at the Railway

Wednesday social bowls winners were Marc Eisenhower and Bruce Jones winning 20+14.

