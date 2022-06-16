Time to get bowls nominations in at the Railway

Wednesday social bowls winners were Marc Eisenhower and Bruce Jones winning 20+14.
Runners-up were Wally Grant, George Greenhalgh and Stevie Torrens winning 16+7.
Marble 7 came out and the margins were 2, 7 & 14 so Wally Grant, George Greenhalgh, Stevie Torrens, Gene Rapp, Mick Dunn and Terry Hetherington all shared the Jackpot. Next week's Jackpot is at $24.
Saturday social bowls winners were Dan Rochfort and George Greenhalgh winning 18+19.
Runners up were Dave Johnson and Junior Thorne winning 17+7.
We have social bowls on Wednesdays at 1pm and social bowls on Saturday June 18 at 1pm. Names in half an hour before start times please.
All Club Championship nominations close Sunday June 19 at 6pm. Please get your teams in by then, the draws will be out on Monday June 20 with first round games to commence immediately.
Teams have been listed for the upcoming Division Pennants starting on Sunday, August 7. Please take a look at the teams and let the Match Committee know if you are not available.
On Friday June 17 we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw and Joker draw.
The Clubhouse Bistro will be serving meals from Thursday through till Sunday as well as their new Dippin' Dots Ice Creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
