Que Club donates to PECC's hearing and speech program

By Pam Nankivell
June 15 2022 - 12:00am
HAPPY TO HELP: Parkes Que Club's Pam Nankivell (left) and president Jeanine Boland (right) donated $4000 to PECC director Colette Genet-Marks and Michelle Jelbart. Photo: SUBMITTED

Parkes is a great place to live, and one of the reasons is that so many of our citizens care, and have always cared about others and given their time and talents to help them.

