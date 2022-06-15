Parkes is a great place to live, and one of the reasons is that so many of our citizens care, and have always cared about others and given their time and talents to help them.
When PECC director Colette Genet-Marks and her speech and hearing director, Michelle Jelbart, spoke at Que (formerly Quota) Club, my thoughts turned back about 70 years to when Esmond and Jean Howard sold the need for a preschool to the town.
People from all walks of life volunteered their talents, their money, their equipment, their building materials and their time to build the Parkes Preschool Kindergarten which opened its doors in 1954.
Since that time the facility has been expanded and is now known as the Parkes Early Childhood Centre (PECC).
It has helped hundreds of children develop confidence, social skills, listening ability and imagination, so that when they start school, they are ready to fly.
Every child is important at PECC and they are monitored carefully to see if they need any extra help or attention. In particular, every child at PECC is tested for hearing and speech impairment.
Newborns in Australia have their hearing tested before they leave hospital, but many young children get middle ear infections which can affect their hearing and speech, and if these are not picked up by the parents or teachers, they start behind at school and may never catch up.
Parkes Que members are dedicated to helping in the field of hearing and speech so we are pleased to subsidise PECC annually to enable the testing, the monitoring, the advice and help for parents when needed, as well special, targeted attention.
We really enjoyed Colette and Michelle updating us on the progress of PECC as most members have not had preschool children for some time, and it was exciting to learn and appreciate what an outstanding facility it is for our town.
If you would like to know more about our Que Club, you can look us up on Facebook or give me a call on 0407 894 498. And if you think you might like to join us, be assured new members are always very welcome.
