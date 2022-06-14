On Saturday, June 18 at 11am, Erth's Prehistoric Picnic will be screened. In this film, Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists evoke 65 million years ago with their towering three-meter tall Thunderbirds, against the spectacular backdrop of the Sydney Royal Botanic gardens. Meet the ancient creatures that are remembered in the stories of the first people of our nation. The cost to attend this screening is $5 per person.