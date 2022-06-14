The Australian Theatre Live (ATL) Sydney Festival 2022 Roadshow will be in Parkes this Friday and Saturday.
ATL record and distribute popular Australian theatre captures to audiences across the country and the world. They make theatre accessible to arts lovers regardless of location, income or ability.
This cinematic roadshow brings award-winning theatre from the stage to the screen with four films to entertain all ages and tastes, featuring theatre production, baroque music, dinosaurs dance and acrobatics.
It all takes place at the town's new state-of-the-art Cooke Park Pavilion, with tea, coffee and popcorn provided during each film.
On Friday, June 17 STAY will be screened at 7pm - this film is a hauntingly beautiful blend of music, dance, film, design and dialogue. Part concert, part story, part ceremony, this film tells of the invisible ties that bind us, across country, continents and millennia. The cost to attend this screening is $10 per person.
On Saturday, June 18 at 11am, Erth's Prehistoric Picnic will be screened. In this film, Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists evoke 65 million years ago with their towering three-meter tall Thunderbirds, against the spectacular backdrop of the Sydney Royal Botanic gardens. Meet the ancient creatures that are remembered in the stories of the first people of our nation. The cost to attend this screening is $5 per person.
On Saturday night, there will be a double feature of The Pulse and Italian Baroque with Circa starting at 5.30pm. These films feature physical theatre, music from the Australian Brandenberg Orchestra and death-defying acrobatics. Cost is $20 per person which will include supper at intermission.
"Don't miss out on this opportunity to view the Best of the Sydney Festival here in Parkes," Manager Cultural, Education and Library Services Kerryn Jones said.
To book your tickets, visit Parkes Shire Council's website at www.parkes.nsw.gov.au or visit council's Facebook page.
Alternatively, you can book your tickets by visiting the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre.
