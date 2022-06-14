Parkes Champion-Post
What's on

Registrations open for Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum

By Newsroom
June 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FORUM: The heavy vehicle breakfast forum is on in Forbes on June 30. Photo: SUBMITTED

Registrations are open for this year's free Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum, held at the Forbes Inn on Thursday, June 30.

