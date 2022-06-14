Four schools across the Parkes Shire will receive a share of $169,000 for vital work to improve the safety in school zones.
The funds are part of the School Zone Infrastructure Sub Program, which Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said will help keep school children in the region even safer as they travel to and from school by delivering key improvements.
A pedestrian refuge will be constructed at Parkes High School, while Parkes Public School and Tullamore Central will receive crossing upgrades.
A new footpath will be constructed at Parkes East Public.
"The NSW Government is committed to helping to improve safety around our schools, the projects in Parkes will create safer pedestrian connections for children, their parents and carers, and the school community," Mr Farraway said.
"Funding for more than 500 infrastructure projects has been approved to be delivered across 350 schools in regional NSW, including Forbes Public School and Forbes North Public School too.
"These schools will benefit from safety treatments such as installation of pedestrian fencing in front of bus stops and widening of footpaths."
Minister Farraway said more than $40 million will be invested in projects after working with local councils to identify a list of suitable tasks to deliver the greatest safety benefit across regional NSW.
Projects in metropolitan areas will be funded on a 50/50 basis, while regional projects will be split 80/20.
These projects are funded under the Australian Government's $3 billion Road Safety Program.
