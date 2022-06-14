Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Shire schools receive funds to improve safety in school zones

By Newsroom
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:11am, first published June 14 2022 - 9:00pm
UPGRADES: Parkes Public School principal Coral O'Neill and Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway at the crossing in Bushman Street that will be upgraded. Photo: SUBMITTED

Four schools across the Parkes Shire will receive a share of $169,000 for vital work to improve the safety in school zones.

