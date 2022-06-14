Prize all about honouring our mental health heroes

Nominations have now opened for the Australian Mental Health Prize that seeks to recognise the important and ground-breaking work many Australians are doing for mental health.
This year the Prize has expanded to accept nominations in four categories for the first time, which includes Community Hero.
Advertisement
The other categories are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, Lived Experience and Professional.
Co-chair of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Committee Lucy Brogden AM said she is looking forward to shining a light on those who have shown outstanding leadership.
"There is no doubt the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history," she said.
"Yet many inspiring Australians have shown true leadership in supporting good mental health and the prevention and treatment of mental illness, in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
"We want people across the country to nominate these heroes so we can acknowledge their important work."
Co-chair and past winner of the Prize Professor Allan Fels AO is encouraging the public and organisations to nominate those who are making an incredible difference.
"Australia has produced some astoundingly effective mental health initiatives and programs," he said.
"Recognising this work will help to keep mental health on the national agenda and support good mental health in this country.
"While a lot has been achieved and is in progress, there is still so much more to be done."
The Australian Mental Health Prize was established in 2016 by UNSW Sydney.
To enter, nominators will answer three questions about the nominee's contribution to mental health and how it is making an impact.
Nominations are completed using an online form, which can be obtained from: http://australianmentalhealthprize.org.au
Entries close on August 1. The winners will be announced in late September.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.