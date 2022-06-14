Parkes Champion-Post

Nominations have opened for Australian Mental Health Prize

By Newsroom
June 14 2022 - 10:12am
Prize all about honouring our mental health heroes

Nominations have now opened for the Australian Mental Health Prize that seeks to recognise the important and ground-breaking work many Australians are doing for mental health.

