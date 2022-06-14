Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Day VIEW Club | Members discuss Smith Family's 100th birthday

By Sue McLennan, Publicity Officer
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: File

The VIEW Club made great use of our new sound system during our June meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.