The VIEW Club made great use of our new sound system during our June meeting.
Everyone could hear the reports of the club's officers to the members very clearly. It is very helpful in presenting the information of happenings to all!
Advertisement
We had several topics to discuss and decide about. One very important one was how we could/would celebrate The Smith Family's 100 year birthday.
The Smith Family is a national children's charity that helps young Australians experiencing disadvantage to succeed at school, so that they can create better futures for themselves.
For more information, visit thesmithfamily.com.au.
VIEW was founded in 1960 by the General Secretary of The Smith Family, George Forbes, to support the charitable work of The Smith Family. VIEW stands for the Voice, Interests and Education of Women.
The VIEW Clubs raise funds for the Learning for Life Program that supports 12,857 children across Australia to access numeracy, reading, and mentoring programs, including Learning Clubs.
Of course, due to COVID, our club's activities have been reduced.
We have had to cancel our trivia nights and other community get-togethers.
Parkes Day VIEW Club president Krys Szarbo said that support from the community is vital.
"COVID has been so disruptive for all of us, but children experiencing disadvantage have felt this impact more than most," she said.
"By donating to the Smith Family Winter Appeal, we can ensure those children who are most in need can get the best of their education."
An option is to donate to The Smith Family Winter Appeal. If you would care to do this, it can be done by contacting the website of The Smith Family, as noted above.
If you wish to join us for the July meeting, contact our secretary Wendy Stoker (0497 017 495) by July 2 for our luncheon.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.