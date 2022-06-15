Dziuba best in A grade, Cowra dominates in town competition

Parkes golfer Nym Dziuba made a welcome return to form when he won A grade at last week's Lachlan Valley Veteran Golf Association's event, played at Cowra.
Forty-two players took part in the 18-hole event - 31 LVVGA members and 11 non-members - where Dziuba (33 points) survived a count back to win from Cowra's Col Nielson.
In B grade Cowra's Rodney Hauge posted the day's best score of 37 points to comfortably account for Steve Edwards from Forbes on 34 points.
Hauge, Edwards and Dziuba returned the best three scores of the day to qualify for the end-of-year shield final.
Cowra dominated the nearest-to-pins - Michael Perrett (115cm) was closest on the fifth hole, David Gouge (130cm) on the seventh hole and John Holmes was 780cm away on the 15th.
In the Coles/Miller Shield Cowra won the day with 102 points followed by Forbes 92, Parkes 91 and Condobolin 43.
Today local golfers return to the twin-towns competition which will be hosted by Forbes.
