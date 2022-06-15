Parkes Champion-Post

Nym Dziuba best in Veteran Golf Association's A grade

June 15 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dziuba best in A grade, Cowra dominates in town competition

Parkes golfer Nym Dziuba made a welcome return to form when he won A grade at last week's Lachlan Valley Veteran Golf Association's event, played at Cowra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.