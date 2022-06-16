Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes target shooters take part in three events

By Brian Drabsch
June 16 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING UP: Parkes target shooters' next shoot is at 1pm on Saturday 18/7/22. Photo: FILE

At last month's shoot nine shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with three events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.