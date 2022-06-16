At last month's shoot nine shooters attended the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shot in a 75 target day with three events.
Event 1 - 50 targets using five auto clay throwers set at various speeds and angles:
David Tanks 43; Brian Drabsch 41; Mat Duffy 39; Jeff Charlton, Brett Dean and John Patrick 37 each; Neil Tanks 32; Dan Morgan 30; David Penberthy and Matt Duffy 20 each.
Event 2 - 20 target twin rise with one outwards and one inwards at the same time:
David Tanks 19; Brian Drabsch, Brett Dean and Jeff Charlton 18 each; David Penberthy 16; Neil Tanks 15; Matt Duffy 14; Dan Morgan 10 and John Patrick 9.
Event 3 - 5 target rabbit:
Brian Drabsch 5; Dan Morgan, Jeff Charlton and David Penberthy 3 each; Matt Duffy, Brett Dean and Neil Tanks 2 each; John Patrick 1. All of these got a feed of rabbit, with David Tanks who went hungry with 00000. Never mind we shared ours with him.
Our next shoot is at 1pm on Saturday 18/7/22.
