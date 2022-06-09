You simply could not wipe the smile off Jean Danson's sweet face on Saturday.
The Parkes Shire local celebrated none other than her 90th birthday that night with all of her extended family and friends at the Coachman Hotel Motel.
Advertisement
Jean was born in West Wyalong in 1932 and lived there with her family until she met her husband Jim, also from West Wyalong, and moved to a farm near Tottenham.
In later years they moved again to Cookamidgera near Parkes, where they remained until moving into town in Parkes to retire.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.