Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Police appeal for assistance, ute hits light pole in Clarinda Street

Updated June 8 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLLISION: A utility left the road and hit a light pole in Clarinda Street on Monday night but all occupants were uninjured. Photo: Parkes Fire and Rescue Facebook page

Parkes Police are appealing to the public for assistance in a number of matters occurring over the past week, including a grass fire and a person threatening others with a knife.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.