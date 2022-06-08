Parkes Police are appealing to the public for assistance in a number of matters occurring over the past week, including a grass fire and a person threatening others with a knife.
Officer in Charge of Parkes Police, Chief Inspector Scott Rayner said they are seeking assistance from the community in relation to the lighting of a fire on Saturday about 3pm in Moulden Street, Parkes.
An area of grassland measuring about 150m x 20m was damaged by the blaze.
Police are also seeking assistance to identify a person of interest that stopped in a car near a group of youths, who were standing nearby, at 9.40pm on May 31, and made threatening gestures with a knife.
Officers and firefighters were busy on Monday night after a utility left the road and hit a light pole in Clarinda Street.
Upon arrival after 10.30pm, emergency services found wires hanging across the road but the occupants of the vehicle were out and uninjured.
Essential energy was called and diversions were put in place until the wires had been disconnected and the area rendered safe.
With one of Parkes' social highlights of the year approaching this long weekend, police including Highway Patrol, will have a high visibility policing presence for the Parkes Picnic Races to ensure everyone enjoys a safe event.
