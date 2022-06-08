Saturday was a special day for Parkes Boars as the first grade side was led onto the field by Jason Lowe in his 150th senior game with the club.
After 10 minutes of strong work by the forwards Jarrod Westcott crossed the line only to be denied due to a forward pass.
CSU sent it back but the Boars responded immediately, attacking the try line for six phases of play on the wing through Mackenzie Green and claiming first points to establish a 5-0 lead.
From the kick-off Mitchell raced down the sideline in response and scored under the posts, nailing the conversion to take the lead 5-7 for the only time in the contest.
Parkes again attacked the line and this time Freddie passed under the posts. He also made Parkes' third try for the afternoon, with Jacob Hardy's kick giving Parkes 17 to CSU 7.
Another lovely runaway try to the Boars - scored by Michael Murphy right under the posts - and a successful conversion gave Parkes a 24 lead to CSU 12 at half time.
Parkes opened the second half strongly with a try to Mitch Westcott, again converted by Freddy, but CSU did gain back some ground scoring next up.
From a penalty line out on the 5m Parkes stole the ball and bustled across for a try to Tikiko Noke taking the Boars to 36.
Tikiko went over again after Parkes won a penalty scrum on the 10m line to give Parkes a 41-17 stronghold.
At this point CSU found some form with a bustling run to find a try next to the posts at the 19 minute mark.
The Boars lost a bit of composure allowing CSU the ball from the 20 m to score a try on the wing, but Ben Ryan urged his men to focus.
In a display of team work the Boars spread the ball from one side to the other the forwards running over the CSU defence.
The ball hit Tikiko on the chest as he crossed under the posts for his third of the match and Freddy added the extras.
With five minutes to go the Boars had done enough to take the match in front of a big crowd, 48 points to CSU 27.
The Old Boys joined the players in the club song to bring a great day of rugby to an end.
Second grade: Parkes established a convincing 33-7 lead 22 minutes out from full time, and then delighted the crowd in the final stages of the game.
With four minutes to go Riley Johnson executed a punishing cross run through the defence to put the ball down under the posts. Mitch Hutchings easily added the extras for Parkes to take the match 40-13.
Women's: Parkes had a 12-all draw with CSU Mitchell after the visitors scored right on full time.
The Champion Post thanks Allan and Cathy Ryan for their assistance with this report.
