Parkes juniors put on a show with some amazing skills

Parkes host Condobolin Gold for round 6
The Parkes Spacemen under 8s played Condobolin Gold at home on Saturday. It was a very even match, with some very good tries scored by both teams. It has been great to see the new players grow in confidence each week.
Arlo, Nate, Cohen and Saxon all grabbed a couple of tries, while Oscar and Hudson both crashed over from close range. Ryan and Edward had their best games this year.
Our three award winners this week were Jacob Monkerud, Edward Robinson and Bill O'Bryan.
Thanks to McPherson's for their continued sponsorship and support. A big thanks to the parents who helped with our second game and who are always available to assist with training.
Each year Parkes U10s and Condobolin U10s come together to remember Malcolm Buerckner who tragically lost his life in 2006. Malcolm was our under 10s coach that year and his son, Jack was a part of that team. Malcolm grew up in Condobolin and played all his junior football for the Rams. Each year the winner of the game receives the Mal Buerckner Memorial Trophy.
The two teams played extremely well together with Condobolin winning the trophy this year. Final score was 56-10. Jaxon Clarke scoring two tries and converting 1 goal for Parkes.
Lost 18-8 with Tyrece Robinson scoring both tries.
Won 30-0.
Parkes U11LT team had started the season strong but more recently come off a couple of losses. The girls were determined to have a win and trained hard to improve their defence.
Alyra Williams put Parkes in front with an early try and soon followed up with a couple more, scoring four for the game. Two tries by Miley Duff and successful conversations from Alyra and Daisy Rice saw Parkes U11LT win 28-16.
Great improvement in defence was shown by Kelsey Finnegan and Daisy making some great tags. Ruby Galvin also showed improvement defending well and moving into dummy half for the second half, took some great runs. Charli Milne and Luca Barnes made some important meters in attack, setting the team up for some tries.
For a team with a majority of new players, the coaching team and club couldn't be prouder of the girls.
The girls played a great game versing Condobolin Gold on the weekend with Parkes defeating Condobolin 24-10.
We saw Parkes show great speed and determination by Corby Fliedner, Chloe Budd, Leni Constable and Meg Mahon. A penalty to Parkes gave Corby Fliedner the opportunity to run through the gaps to score our first try. Not long after, Chloe Budd made a dash and crossed the line to score the second try.
Great defence in tagging showed by Jessica Morgan, Ella Jablonskis, Kailen Butt and Jade Coulson. Grace Milne showed us her amazing skills by running 50 metres, zig zagging around Condobolin to score under the post. With not long left of first half Hayley Arrow scooted from dummy half to score next to the post keeping Condobolin scoreless.
In the second half Parkes was given another penalty, giving the girls another chance to get closer to the line and on the 5th set Grace Milne scored her second try.
Player's player this week was awarded to Meg Mahon.
Won 32-8.
Sportspower/MP Homes & Design U14s, Brian Collins/Agriwest U16s and Parkes Services Club/Hanson Plumbing U17s League Tag.
There is a general bye for the June long weekend and footy will resume in round 7 with Parkes travelling to Grenfell. Enjoy the break.
