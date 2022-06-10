Parkes Champion-Post

Round 6 Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League report

By Newsroom
June 10 2022 - 3:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes juniors put on a show with some amazing skills

Parkes host Condobolin Gold for round 6

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.